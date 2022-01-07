GFP launches Go Outdoors South Dakota

In December, the Democrats’ effort to ram their reckless tax-and-spending spree through Congress during the holiday season was fortunately derailed. Halting their radical, partisan spending package, hopefully permanently, would prevent raising taxes on middle-income families, giving some of the wealthiest individuals in our country a massive tax break, and prioritizing Green New Deal-style policies – just to name a few. It would be a huge win for South Dakota families, farmers and ranchers, and small businesses. I’m confident that as folks continue to learn more about the many egregious and heavy-handed policies that define this bill, Americans will reject it. Rest assured, I’m doing everything in my power to make sure the Democrats’ radical bill will never see the light of day.

ECONOMY ・ 6 DAYS AGO