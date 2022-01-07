ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Shell Says Trading Results in Gas Stronger

By Bloomberg
rigzone.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleShell has a huge global portfolio of natural gas. Royal Dutch Shell Plc said its natural gas trading business overcame supply disruptions to post “significantly higher” earnings for the fourth quarter, but the unit that buys and sells oil fared much worse. It’s the latest in a...

www.rigzone.com

Comments / 0

Related
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices at Risk on Powell Hearing, Waning Demand Cues

Crude oil prices edge lower in broadly risk-off trade but volatility is muted. Fed Chair Powell due at Senate hearing, data may signal waningdemand. Key chart resistance eyed near $80/bbl, support anchored above $75/bbl. Crude oil prices edged lower for a second day consecutive day on Monday, in a move...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
actionforex.com

Oil Price Regains Traction on Tight Supply and Continuing Demand Recovery

WTI oil rises on Tuesday, signaling that pullback after repeated failure at psychological $80 barrier was shallow and short-lived (contained by rising 5DMA). The overall sentiment remains positive on tight global supply and expectations that rising number of new coronavirus cases will not have strong impact on global demand recovery.
TRAFFIC
kitco.com

Natural gas is bullish unless we trade 3966 1/11/22

On a macro basis: The trade above 2661 (-.5 of a tic per/hour) brought in 3805 tics of higher trade. I noted the week of April 26th we also broke back above a significant formation on the Weekly charts at 2779 that warned of continued strength in general—we have seen 3687 tics of this. All the above are ON HOLD.
TRAFFIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Oil Refining#Natural Gas#Oil Company#Royal Dutch Shell Plc#Lng#Australia Shell#Oil Trading Shell
MarketWatch

EIA expects U.S. oil production to reach a record in 2023

The Energy Information Administration on Tuesday said it expects annual U.S. oil production to reach a record next year. The government agency pegged average production at 11.2 million barrels per day in 2021, and sees a rise to 11.8 million barrels per day this year, with output then rising to 12.4 million barrels per day in 2023 - the highest annual average on record, according to the monthly Short-Term Energy Outlook report. "We expect global demand for petroleum products to return to and surpass pre-pandemic levels this year, but crude-oil production grows at a faster rate in our forecasts," said EIA Acting Administrator Steve Nalley, in a statement. "We expect that as crude oil production increases, inventories will begin to replenish and help push prices lower for gasoline, jet fuel, and other products in the short term." The EIA also lifted its 2022 forecast for West Texas Intermediate crude prices to $71.32 a barrel, up 7.4% from the December forecast. In Tuesday dealings, February WTI crude oil continued to rise, tacking on $3.07, or 3.9%, to trade at $81.30 a barrel.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Fed Chairman Powell Comments Boost Oil Prices

Oil jumped after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s comments to the Senate Banking Committee pushed equity markets to session highs. West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.8% to close above $81 a barrel, the highest since Nov. 11. Markets advanced quickly during Powell’s testimony as it became apparent the Fed would do little to alter current market consensus. With an interest rake hike largely priced in and not seen before March, the dollar sank, increasing the appeal of commodities priced in the currency.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
MarketWatch

Oil prices finish at a 2-month high

Oil prices rallied Tuesday to log their highest settlement in about two months. The global oil demand outlook "still looks upbeat as most major economies are getting closer to the other side of the omicron fence," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA. U.S. benchmark crude prices poised to make a "run towards last year's highs if stockpiles continue to decline," he said. February West Texas Intermediate crude rose $2.99, or 3.8%, to settle at $81.22 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange, the highest front-month contract finish since Nov. 11, FactSet data show.
TRAFFIC
DailyFx

Crude Oil Prices May Turn as Markets Weigh Inflation, Fed Outlook

Crude oil price rally stalls as US jobs data flags ‘stagflation’ worries. Monetary policy bets in focus on upcoming Fed-speak, US CPI data. WTI advance stalled near $80/bbl, upward momentum may be fading. Crude oil prices retreated from a six-week high on Friday, tracking lower against a broadly...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
rigzone.com

Phantom Weekend Price Plunge Catches Oil Traders off Guard

The weekend plunge was actually part of a testing regime by CME. On Saturday morning, a few bewildered oil traders thought they were busy buying CME Group Inc.’s flagship U.S. crude futures contracts. The trouble was, the market is closed on Saturdays -- and in reality it was. But...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Geopolitics Always Important Driver of Commodity Prices

Rigzone's regular energy prognosticators look at the places to keep an eye on geopolitically, colder temperatures in the U.S., attempts to hit $85 per barrel and more. (The views and opinions expressed in this article are those of the attributed sources and do not necessarily reflect the position of Rigzone or the author)
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Oil Down as Stronger Dollar Reduces Commodities Appeal

Oil fell for a second session, hit by risk averse sentiment across asset classes and as traders weighed the impact of coronavirus outbreaks in China. West Texas Intermediate futures in New York closed 0.9% lower, as a stronger dollar reduced the appeal of commodities priced in the currency. Stocks were on pace for their longest losing streak since September as prospects for higher rates and inflation rattled global markets. Investors also focused on China, which is continuing to battle Covid-19 outbreaks. Restoration of oil production in both Libya and Kazakhstan added to the downward pressure.
BUSINESS
investing.com

3 Trades On Eli Lilly Stock As Pharma Investors Await Q4 Results

LLY, one of the best-performing pharma stocks in 2021, was down over 6% in the first week of the new year. Wall Street concurs that innovation across its core therapeutic areas has meant increased revenue and EPS numbers for Eli Lilly. Long-term investors could consider buying the dips in Lilly...
STOCKS
The Independent

FTSE outperforms global peers as banks put brakes on fall

The FTSE 100 dropped heavily, but avoided the worse drops of some of its international peers, helped by some of the UK’s biggest banks and supermarket groups.The index closed down 0.5% after losing 40.03 points and closing on 7,445.25.It had been trading down only around 0.2% earlier in the day, but took a further tumble in the afternoon after markets opened in the US.“It’s been a broadly weaker session for European shares today, as we start a new week with higher yields and inflation worries continuing to temper appetite for risk,” said Michael Hewson, an analyst at CMC Markets.“The prospect...
STOCKS
rigzone.com

Nortrans Flotel To Work On Coral FLNG Hook-Up

Nortrans has secured a flotel contract with Technip Energies to work on the hook-up and commissioning of the Coral Sul FLNG vessel. Singapore’s offshore vessel provider Nortrans has secured a flotel contract with Technip Energies to work on the hook-up and commissioning of Eni’s Coral Sul FLNG vessel off Mozambique.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy