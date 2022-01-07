ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kids

Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44x1R6_0dfYaZl000

Hospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19 soared in recent weeks to the highest levels since the pandemic began, according to government data released Friday.

The worrisome trend in children too young to be vaccinated underscores the need for older kids and adults to get their shots to protect those around them, said Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention

Since early December, as the highly contagious omicron variant has spread furiously around the country, the hospitalization rate in these youngest children has surged to more than 4 in 100,000 youngsters.

That compares with about 1 per 100,000 for kids ages 5 to 17, according to CDC data.

In a statement, Walenksy said that while children still have the lowest rate of hospitalization of any age group, “pediatric hospitalizations are at their highest rate compared to any prior point in the pandemic.”

At a briefing, she said the numbers include children hospitalized because of COVID-19 and those admitted for other reasons but found to be infected.

She noted that just over 50% of children ages 12 to 18 are fully vaccinated and only 16% of those 5 to 11 are fully vaccinated.

As of Tuesday, the average number of children and teens admitted to the hospital per day with COVID-19 was 766, double the figure reported just two weeks ago.

At a White House briefing this week, Dr. Anthony Fauci the top U.S. infectious-disease expert, said many children hospitalized with COVID-19 have other health conditions that make them more susceptible to complications from the virus. That includes obesity, diabetes and lung disease.

Fauci and Walensky have emphasized that one of the best ways to protect the youngest children is to vaccinate everyone else.

Data suggest booster shots offer the best protection against omicron, and CDC this week recommended them for kids as young as 12. Among older ages already eligible, just 34% have received them.

The surge in hospitalizations only heightens the concerns of parents worried about how to keep their infants and toddlers safe.

Emily Hojara and Eli Zilke of Sawyer, Michigan are being extra protective of their daughter Flora, who turns 2 in May. They limit her contact with other children, and no visitors are allowed in the house unless masked, not even grandparents.

“It’s been a struggle, and now with this new variant, I feel it’s knocked us back,’’ Hojara said. She said the new hospitalization data “just reminds you that that anxiety is hovering really close.’’

“It’s scary that she can’t be vaccinated,’’ Hojara said of her daughter.

Dr. Jennifer Kusma, a pediatrician with Chicago’s Lurie Children’s Hospital, said she has seen increasing numbers of kids hospitalized with omicron, and while most aren’t severely ill, she understands parents’ worries.

“As a pediatrician, I really wish we already had that vaccine for these young kids,’’ Kusma said. But she added that what may seem like a long wait should reassure parents that vaccine testing is not being rushed.

Many had hoped the new year might bring a vaccine for young children, but Pfizer announced last month that two doses didn’t offer as much protection as hoped for in youngsters ages 2 to 4.

Pfizer’s study has been updated to give everyone under 5 a third dose, and data is expected in early spring.

___

Follow AP Medical Writer Lindsey Tanner at @LindseyTanner.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Comments / 0

Related
The US Sun

Covid expert warns of another TWO YEARS of pandemic hell and says ‘you’ll pay the price’ if you don’t follow advice

AMERICANS could face another two years of the Covid pandemic as a top disease expert warns that those who do not follow the scientific advice will “pay the price”. The US is currently battling a surge of Omicron infections as data shows that the strain, first detected by South African scientists, makes up more than 70 percent of new Covid cases.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Fortune

Omicron infections are showing a ‘very strange symptom’

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. As COVID-19 infections continue to escalate in the new year, some patients have been reporting a strange new symptom: night sweats. Commonly associated with other conditions like...
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
The US Sun

How long does coronavirus last in your system?

CORONAVIRUS continues to spread across the US, with more than 189,700 confirmed cases nationwide. The deadly virus is highly infectious due to its incubation period as well as how easily it is transmitted. ⚠️ Read our coronavirus live blog for the latest news & updates. Here is what you...
PUBLIC HEALTH
branfordseven.com

Deadly 'Black Fungus' Disease Spotted in Americans With COVID-19

THURSDAY, Dec. 16, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- It's a phenomenon first identified in India earlier this year: Patients who have or are recovering from COVID-19 who then contract a sometimes deadly fungal infection known as mucormycosis -- also known as "black fungus." Now, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Skyrocket#Hospital#Cdc#Covid#White House#Omicron
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Kids
NewsBreak
Science Education
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
First Coast News

Doctors explain why vaccinated people are still getting COVID

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — It's likely you or someone you know has or recently had COVID-19. Health officials say the highly contagious omicron variant and the holiday season fueled a surge that continues to impact both vaccinated and unvaccinated people. Tyler Chulvick from Dunmore just got over the virus and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
People

Dr. Anthony Fauci Says CDC Is Considering COVID Test Requirement to End Isolation for Asymptomatic

Amid pushback from public health officials, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is reevaluating its COVID-19 quarantine guidelines. Speaking with George Stephanopoulos on Sunday's ABC This Week, the nation's top leading infectious disease expert, 81, revealed that the CDC is now considering adding testing as part of its revised COVID-19 guidelines for asymptomatic individuals, or those who have been in close contact with someone COVID positive — nearly a week after the agency cut the recommended isolation time from 10 days down to five.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

424K+
Followers
154K+
Post
205M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy