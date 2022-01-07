'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 Cast Explains Why Christians Shouldn't Be Offended

Created by Danny McBride, ‘The Righteous Gemstones’ is a black comedy crime TV series that documents the lives of a dysfunctional family of televangelists and megachurch pastors. The show, in particular, focuses on widowed patriarch Eli Gemstone and his childish kids — Jesse, Judy, and Kelvin. It is packed with amazing performances from a talented ensemble comprising Danny McBride, Adam DeVine, Edi Patterson, Tony Cavalero, and many others. Thus, it is not surprising why the show has attracted countless fans everywhere. If you are wondering where to watch it online, we have got you covered!
