'The Righteous Gemstones' Season 2 Cast Explains Why Christians Shouldn't Be Offended

It feels like forever since HBO introduced subscribers to the Gemstones, a family of Southern preachers with questionable levels of intellect and morality. Two and a half years since its first season ended in 2019, “The Righteous Gemstones” returns with a clever nine-episode sophomore outing that’s sharply written and often very funny. It has some patchy inconsistency at times with its plotting, but an inspired array of guest stars help to hold together this “Southern Succession”. Star/co-creator Danny McBride recently said that he wants this show to go on for years—much longer than “Eastbound & Down” and “Vice Principals.” Let’s just hope it’s not quite so long between seasons if that’s the case.

