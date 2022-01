Skybound's new Skybound Comet imprint is launching its first Middle-Grade Graphic Novel soon, and we've got your exclusive first look! Creators Tri Vuong (LEGO Ninjago: Garmadon) and Irma Kniivila are introducing the world to Everyday Hero Machine Boy, which follows a Machine Boy that crash lands in the city of Mega 416 and leaves destruction wherever he goes until Karate Grandpa is able to activate his heart. Since then he's gone above and beyond in helping anyone and everyone he can, even when he has to put his own wants on the back burner, and we think you're going to love his new adventure. You can check out the full preview starting on the next slide!

