Labour MP Jack Dromey has died, family says

By Sam Blewett
 4 days ago

Labour MP Jack Dromey died suddenly in his flat in Erdington Birmingham on Friday, a statement from the shadow minister’s family said.

Mr Dromey, 73, married to party grandee Harriet Harman was understood to have died from natural causes.

A statement issued on behalf of Mr Dromey’s family by the Labour Party said: “Jack Dromey MP died suddenly this morning aged 73 in his flat in Erdington.

“He had been a dedicated Member of Parliament for Birmingham Erdington since 2010.

“He was a much loved husband, father and grandfather, and he will be greatly missed.”

