Closing More Stores This Year, Macy’s Launches Allergy-Fighting Textiles Brand

Macy’s is moving ahead with its plan to close more stores this year as the retailer releases a new list of locations slated to shutter. Included in the list are six full-line Macy’s department stores that are scheduled to close in the first quarter of 2022 and a Bloomingdale’s outlet store that will close in the fourth quarter of 2021. The retailer also said that its Macy’s location at South Towne Center in Utah already closed in the second quarter of 2021 but was never officially disclosed. The retailer now has 516 Macy’s stores and 56 Bloomingdale’s locations, according to its...

RETAIL ・ 5 DAYS AGO