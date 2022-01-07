ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cardinals Announce J.J. Watt's Return From Injured Reserve

By Madeline Coleman
This is Watt's first season with the Cardinals after spending the previous decade with Houston. The 32-year-old is a three-time winner of the Defensive Player of the Year Award and has five first-team All-Pro selections. In seven games this season, Watt recorded 16 tackles and one sack with two passes defended and a forced fumble.

