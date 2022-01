After 20 years in Afghanistan, on Aug. 30, 2021, the U.S. completed its withdrawal from the war-torn country. The Taliban’s recent rise to power and ruthless oppression of the Afghan citizens has made their country dangerous for many who remain. From Aug.15 through Aug. 30, the U.S. army airlifted 70,000 Afghans out of their ravaged homeland. These refugees are people with connections to the military through interpreters and army base workers. Now, Jewish Family Services Washtenaw County (JFSWC) is planning to resettle over 300 refugees in Washtenaw County, many of them children who arrived with their parents. By mid-Dec., over 200 of them will have arrived.

WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO