This Corduroy Trucker Jacket from J.Crew Is Only $45 Today

Looking for more of the best deals? Check out Today's Best Deals, where we collect the best savings, discounts and promotions every day. The turning over of the calendar is mostly symbolic, but it also functions as a great starting point for new endeavors. Traditionally, this is when people begin a new exercise habit, start to get their homes and offices in order and/or kick a new hobby into high gear — like finally learning how to make all those delicious recipes. If the latter sounds like an enticing prospect to you, it's about to get even more enticing, because Ninja has launched a New Year sale offering 20.22 percent off a variety of brand-spanking-new kitchen gear and accessories with code BYE2021, 10 percent off orders of $100 or over with code BYE10 and 10 percent off accessories with code NEWYEAR10.
Comments / 0