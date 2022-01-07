Teen Charged In Michigan School Shooting Moves Forward To Trial

Photo: Getty Images

The teen who is charged in connection with a school shooting in Michigan that killed four of his classmates, has bound over to trial court, following a brief court hearing Friday morning (January 7).

Ethan Crumbley , 15, faces one count of terrorism causing death, four counts of first-degree murder, seven counts of assault with intent to murder, and 12 counts of possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony. He is charged as an adult. Four students were killed in the Oxford High School tragedy in November: Justin Shilling , 17, Tate Myre , 16, Hanna St. Juliana , 14, and Madisyn Baldwin , 17.

The Associated Press reports that Crumbley’s court hearing lasted less than 10 minutes, as he waived a key hearing. Rather than having prosecutors present evidence to show probable cause to send someone to trial on felony charges, Crumbley will go straight to trial. The Detroit Free-Press noted on Friday that bond will be revisited in two weeks. Crumbley is currently held without bond.

Crumbley’s parents, James and Jennifer Crumbley , fled when news broke that they would face charges in connection with the incident. Law enforcement officials later tracked them down. The parents each face four counts of involuntary manslaughter in connection with the deadly incident. James and Jennifer Crumbley were set to appear in court on Friday afternoon, aiming to lower their bond from $500,000 to $100,000 in an effort to get out of jail, according to the Associated Press report.

Parents have filed a pair of $100 million lawsuits against the Oxford Community School District . Geoffrey Fieger , the lawyer for the family, said in a statement last month that the incident was “ entirely preventable ,” pointing to apparent warning signs that went under the radar. “There's a responsibility that our society shares in protecting our children.”