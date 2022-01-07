ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Quincy Township, PA

Quincy Fire Association budget approved by its three boards

First, the village of Quincy, then Algansee Township, and Tuesday night Quincy Township approved the 2022 budget for the Quincy Fire Association.

Chief Rich Sherman and the finance committee recommended an increase of $33,254 for a total of $248,050.

Wages and benefits for firefighters would increase by $12,500 partly due to an increased number of calls. Gasoline, training, insurance and equipment account for the rest, partly driven by inflation.

Quincy supervisor Gene Brand said the cost split is based on the new 2021 census. Algansee gained 55 residents, while Quincy lost as few.

"We pay 42% of the budget. Algansee pays 33% and the village 25%. And it's all on the population," Sherman said.

Butler dropped out of the association two years ago. It pays a flat $35,000 a year. Also, it pays Tekonsha and Litchfield fire departments for serving the northern sections of Butler Township. It is in its last year of a three-year contract.

"Fire costs for everything is just astronomical," Algansee Supervisor Russ Jennings said. "The cost of a fire truck, gear for the firemen, it's just unbelievable, and every year it goes up. It doesn't make any sense how it keeps going up so much, but it does."

Sherman pointed out new federal and state standards, plus limits on life-saving equipment's age, forces replacement and upgrades.

"We still have to have fire service," Jennings said. "We still have to pay for fire service."

Algansee Trustee Randy Bassage said he would request in the future budget, when money, like salaries, is not used, it remains in the salary line item rather than go back to the fund balance.

There is also a separate capital outlay budget of $18,000, which adds $5,940 to Algansee, $7,560 to Quincy Township and $4,500 to Quincy village.

Quincy village and township collect a voter-approved1.2145 mills to fund fire and police jointly for the entire township partially. Algansee does not have a fire millage.

Jennings also needed to check to put aside separate capital account funds for future purchases.

Questions raised at Quincy Township asked about the firefighters' training trip to Indianapolis. Brand said that would be paid from the annual Amish fundraising dinner and not tax funds.

Quincy trustees Ray Strock asked for figures on how many calls were made in Algansee Township to access cost value.

