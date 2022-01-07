Aide to Gascón sues Azusa police over public intoxication arrest

LOS ANGELES (KNX) — An aide to Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón has sued the city of Azusa over being arrested last month for pbulic intoxication. He claims the arrest violated his civil rights and that arresting officers were not properly equipped with body cameras.

Joseph Iniguez, 36, who works as the D.A.'s chief of staff, was pulled over by Azusa police late in the evening of Dec. 11 in the 900 block of East Alosta Avenue, according to a police report obtained by The Orange County Register .

Officers claimed Iniguez smelled of alcohol, had bloodshot eyes, and interfered with the traffic stop. Iniguez “exited the vehicle and began telling [the driver] that he did not have to answer any questions nor did he have to conduct any field sobriety tests,” says the report submitted by Azusa police Cpl. R. Martinez.

“I could see that his [Iniguez] eyes were bloodshot and watery, he had slurred speech, a strong odor of an alcoholic beverage emitting from his breath and person, he admitted to consuming alcoholic beverages and he was not listening to commands from officers," the report said.

Iniguez was arrested and booked into Azusa jail. He was released three hours later. Upon discharge, he reportedly told Martinez he would see him again and called him "Brady," a possible reference to the so-called "Brady list," which tracks law enforcement officers who have a record of knowingly lying in an official capacity. Prosecutors must notify defendants and their attorneys when a Brady list officer is involved in their case.

Iniguez filed the suit on Thursday in federal court and was seeking unspecified damages.

“The extent and falsity of this reporting caused plaintiff extraordinary shame and embarrassment, emotional and psychological distress and the physical manifestations of such distress and embarrassment,” the lawsuit said.

“Officer Martinez walked over to plaintiff and told plaintiff that he was in public and intoxicated and that plaintiff would be placed under arrest,” the suit further alleged. “Officer Martinez further stated, ‘All you had to do was enter the car but you’re indicating to me that you’re incapable of following simple directions for your safety and the safety of the public. Therefore, you’re being placed under arrest for public intoxication.’"

Iniguez claimed the cell he was placed in at Azusa jail was cold, "oppressive and injurious."

“Mr. Iniguez is driven by the moral imperative to protect the citizens of the community from abuse of authority,” Iniguez's attorney, Glen Jonas, said in a statement. “His goal is to hold Officer R. Martinez accountable and to compel patrol officers of the APD to wear body worn cameras."

It was not immediately known whether the California Attorney General’s Office was investigating the incident.

