CSU Long Beach president says semester to start with two weeks remote learning

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KNX) — Cal State Long Beach will begin its spring semester with two weeks of remote learning in light of the soaring number of COVID cases in Los Angeles County.

Classes begin on Jan. 20 but the school announced Thursday that it will be delaying in-person learning until Feb. 7 at the recommendation of local public health officials.

“The safety of our community has always been our chief concern throughout the pandemic,” CSULB President Jane Close Conoley said in a message to the university community. “Delayed in-person instruction was not what we had intended for this spring, but the rise of the Omicron variant warrants this adjustment. Among the lessons of the pandemic is continued flexibility, and we will monitor prevailing conditions and public-health recommendations over the coming weeks.”

The campus will remain open to students to provide services with appropriate safety protocols in place, including the use of face coverings.

Officials did note that some other aspects of campus operations, such as spectators at athletics events and hours at the Student Recreation and Wellness Center, may face short-term changes.

CSU campuses are being allowed to decide individually what protocols to establish based on the COVID situation in their areas. The CSU system is made up of 23 campuses statewide.

