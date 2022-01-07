Johnson County officials reluctantly suspend COVID-19 contact tracing as reported cases spike

Johnson County Public Health officials have suspended contact tracing and investigations tracking the spread of COVID-19 because of the sheer level of cases in the county.

Sam Jarvis, the Johnson County community health division manager, informed the Board of Supervisors on Wednesday about the rate at which the virus is spreading and its affect on his department. This comes as COVID-19 cases spike across Iowa after the holidays . The o micron variant has become the predominant form of the virus in the state this week, according to the CDC.

"We are at an unsustainable amount of contact tracing and disease investigations, so at this point we aren't really able to keep up with that," Jarvis said.

Jarvis and JCPH Director Danielle Pettit-Majewski both became emotional as they spoke to the Supervisors. Jarvis took a pause while explaining the decision he had to make, despite his desire to continue the effort to track the disease's spread.

"We know that we bought everybody time to get the best protection possible," he said.

Jarvis said last week the county had roughly 1,400 reported cases, which he called an extremely dramatic increase. He said on Wednesday alone the county reported 354 cases.

According to the Iowa Department of Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard , Johnson County is experiencing a record-breaking number of positive cases, averaging more than 1,700 over the last seven days. The previous high was just under 1,400 a week in September 2020.

JCPH is still providing COVID-19 testing and still has i Test Iowa pick up and drop off sit available.

Jarvis described contact tracing as "playing phone tag" because, as the case numbers get higher, it gets exponentially harder to complete the task.

Pettit-Majewski said it was a "heartbreaking" decision to suspend contact tracing given the increase in cases.

"We spent so long just trying to save lives, and we've still seen just a waste. When we see those folks come in and not make it and they have been misinformed and just lied to," Pettit-Majewski said.

She said JCPH is trying to find the best ways to get the message about COVID-19 to people from all populations.

Two of the five Supervisors were out sick Wednesday with their own COVID-19 infections. Rod Sullivan and Jon Green both attended virtually via Zoom.

Sullivan said he wasn't feeling too bad with his infection and called Jarvis a hero for the work he has done during the pandemic. Jarvis regularly gives pandemic updates to the Board of Supervisors and occasionally visits other government meetings to do the same, outside of his other duties.

"You've undoubtedly saved lives," Sullivan told him.

Supervisor Lisa Green-Douglass said she is concerned about the lack of people wearing masks, especially as she visits grocery stores in the county. She said she thinks some people have a "cavalier attitude" that the pandemic is over and that it is not as dangerous anymore.

"This is still a thing. It is still serious and it is not getting better right now," she said. "We need masks."

Green also thanked JCPH for its work and said he understands that people are getting exhausted with the pandemic, even as he sat at home with a mild form of the illness.

Green said he caught the illness at a wedding despite taking precautions like wearing quality masks, being vaccinated and getting booster doses.

"It's tricky and hold on. Godspeed," Green said.

Jarvis said it has always been an uphill battle to get information out and get people to act on it.

He said that JCPH will shift to an educational approach to help combat the spread of COVID-19, using social media, online, print and other ways it can inform the public.

Jarvis expressed optimism about the availability of COVID-19 vaccines and boosters, especially since boosters are eligible for people aged 12 and older, and that Pfizer is reducing the amount of time to get a booster, or third dose, to five months after the second dose.

"The silver lining to our vaccination campaign is that we are over 50% of our 5-to-11-year-olds being vaccinated or starting off," he said.

Johnson County leads the state with 72% of residents fully vaccinated as of Thursday.

George Shillcock is the Press-Citizen's local government and development reporter covering Iowa City and Johnson County. He can be reached at GShillcock@press-citizen.com and on Twitter @ShillcockGeorge

