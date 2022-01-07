E3 2022 will once more be an all-digital event in the face of COVID omicron surge

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, most commonly abbreviated as E3, is arguably the largest annual gaming event, as well as the most anticipated. Over the course of several days and multiple presentations, video game companies show off new and upcoming hardware and software for the world to see. Nintendo in particular has gotten in the habit of hosting a virtual presentation akin to their Direct events during E3. This presentation is typically about 45-minutes long and has a particular reputation for several announcements, some of them quite big. For example, Nintendo’s presentation at E3 2019 announced for the first time that the sequel to Breath of the Wild is in development.

