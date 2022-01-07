ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

E3 2022 will once more be an all-digital event in the face of COVID omicron surge

By Chris Neal
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

The omicron variant of COVID-19, which has been surging across the US to the tune of over 600K daily infections, has once again forced the ESA to move its...

massivelyop.com

Comments / 0

theiet.org

E3 2022 to be held virtually amid Covid-19 surge in US

The operator of the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3), the major event for video games and other consumer technology, has announced that it will not be held in-person this year, amid concerns around surges in Covid-19 cases and hospitalisations. E3 is still months away, usually taking place at California’s Los Angeles...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Android Headlines

E3 Will Be Online Again This Year Amid Covid-19 Surge

CES was stripped of a lot of really important companies this year because of the pandemic. For the very same reason, the biggest gaming convention in the States, E3, will not have a physical event. According to VentureBeat, E3 will be a live streamed event. E3 will be live streamed...
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

E3 shifts to online-only event because of Omicron concerns

The Entertainment Software Association is shifting the Electronic Entertainment Expo to an online-only event out of concerns around the pandemic. “Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees, E3 will not be held in person in 2022,” the ESA said in a statement to GamesBeat. “We remain incredibly excited about the future of E3 and look forward to announcing more details soon.”
VIDEO GAMES
zeldadungeon.net

E3 2022 Will Be An All-Digital Event Due To Safety Concerns

The Electronic Entertainment Expo, most commonly abbreviated as E3, is arguably the largest annual gaming event, as well as the most anticipated. Over the course of several days and multiple presentations, video game companies show off new and upcoming hardware and software for the world to see. Nintendo in particular has gotten in the habit of hosting a virtual presentation akin to their Direct events during E3. This presentation is typically about 45-minutes long and has a particular reputation for several announcements, some of them quite big. For example, Nintendo’s presentation at E3 2019 announced for the first time that the sequel to Breath of the Wild is in development.
VIDEO GAMES
notebookcheck.net

E3 2022 in-person event cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic

The ESA has announced that this year's E3 will not be held in person in Los Angeles, US, because the country is still fighting COVID-19 and its variants. E3 2021 took place as a virtual-only event and E3 2022 is likely to follow suit. However, the ESA has not officially confirmed that E3 2022 will be held online.
LOS ANGELES, CA
lordsofgaming.net

E3 2022 Will Be A Digital Only Event

One of the highlights for many gaming fans has been E3 since its creation back in 1995. It was an event that gave fans a first glimpse at some of the biggest upcoming games and gave the media the opportunity to go hands-on with a variety of titles. Since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, E3 has struggled to find its place in a world of publisher-held live streams and online events. While many had hoped that E3 would return in its classic format this year. However, it appears that those hopes of an in-person E3 2022 have vanished.
VIDEO GAMES
mobilesyrup.com

E3 2022 physical event cancelled amid COVID concerns, but digital show unconfirmed

The Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has confirmed that it will not go forward with a physical Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) event this June. In a press statement, the gaming industry lobbying group attributed the cancellation to “the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees.”
VIDEO GAMES
nintendoeverything.com

E3 2022 confirmed digital-only

The Entertainment Software Association has provided an update on E3 2022, confirming that the show will once again be digital-only. Given how the coronavirus pandemic is still very much a serious issue, today’s news doesn’t come as much of a surprise. However, there are some shows such as CES 2022 that have gone forward with an in-person event despite the Omicron variant that has very much contributed to an uptick in cases as of late.
TECHNOLOGY
onmsft.com

E3 2022 will once again be a virtual event this year

The Entertainment Software Association announced yesterday that its E3 annual trade show won’t be held in person for the third year in a row. In a statement provided to VentureBeat, the organization cited "the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact on the safety of exhibitors and attendees.”
VIDEO GAMES
pcinvasion.com

E3 will be an online-only event once again for 2022 [updated]

[Update – January 7 @ 10:10 AM ET]: The ESA delivered a follow-up statement to IGN, stating that an E3 2022 online event is still not confirmed at this time. Its original message does allude that the show will be online. However, we’ll have to wait and see what the ESA is planning.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

E3 2022 Cancels In-Person Event, While Digital Show Remains Uncertain

The ESA has canceled its in-person event for E3 2022, according to a statement shared with IGN by the ESA. But, while they point to upcoming announcements, the future of the show this year and beyond remains unclear. "Due to the ongoing health risks surrounding COVID-19 and its potential impact...
TECHNOLOGY
realsport101.com

E3 2022 will be an Online-Only Digital Showcase once again

The annual celebration of gaming will be a digital affair this year. Live events have been few and far between since the beginning of COVID-19, and gaming has seen its fair share of digital-only showings as a result. Courtesy of a new announcement, we now know that E3 2022 will...
VIDEO GAMES
nintendosoup.com

E3 2022 To Be Digital-Only, Due To COVID-19 Concerns

Folks looking forward to meeting their favorite gaming companies face-to-face at this year’s E3 event will have to scratch those plans. In an official statement to VentureBeat, the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) confirmed that it will not be hosting an in-person E3 2022 event this year. This was due to concerns over health and safety, owing to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic:
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

E3 2022 won't be an in-person event ... again

There will be no in-person E3 event this year. With Omicron surging across the U.S., the Entertainment Software Association (ESA) has decided to cancel in-person activities. Last year's E3, which was held June 12-to-15, was an all-digital affair, as well. In a statement given to Gamesbeat, the ESA said, "Due...
VIDEO GAMES
CNBC

Cyprus reportedly discovers a Covid variant that combines omicron and delta

A researcher in Cyprus has discovered a strain of the coronavirus that combines the delta and omicron variant, Bloomberg News reported Saturday. Leondios Kostrikis, professor of biological sciences at the University of Cyprus, called the strain "deltacron." It's still too early to tell whether there are more cases of the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Computer games developer dies of Covid after not getting jab because of fear of needles

A computer games developer who avoided getting vaccinated because he had a phobia of needles has died after contracting Covid. Stewart Gilray, 51, was taken to hospital with the virus on December 20 and died on Thursday. Now, his grieving widow has issued a plea for people to get jabbed, even if they feel nervous.In a Facebook post from hospital shortly before he died, Mr Gilray wrote: “I’m not doing that great. The amount of oxygen they have me on to keep me over the magic 95% is the maximum.”He shared a picture of his hand fitted with a cannula,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
