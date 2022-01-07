ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Did You Know? There’s a Michigan War Dog Memorial in Michigan

By Chelsea Rose
 4 days ago
Did you know that Michigan has a cemetery that's just for dogs that have served their country?. There's no real way to talk about this in an uplifting manner but, when it comes to war loss of life seems inevitable. That, unfortunately, includes the four-legged service members too. While it's not...

