NFL

The 2022 Broncos Opponents Schedule Has Been Released

By A.J.
 5 days ago
Sure, we still have one game left on the 2021 schedule this Saturday when the Kansas City Chiefs come to Empower Field, but with another year of no playoffs for the Broncos, the best we'll be able to do after this weekend is look towards the...

NFL

NFL
The Spun

NFL
#Broncos#Home#Jets#American Football#The Kansas City Chiefs
The Spun

NFL
Denver Post

NFL
94.3 The X

With Vic Fangio out as the Denver Broncos Head Coach, the search has begun for his replacement. What kind of Head Coach do we need in Denver? We've got some ideas. After another losing season and our 13th consecutive loss to the Kansas City Chiefs, the Denver Broncos decided it was time to part ways with Vic Fangio as the team's Head Coach. Vic wrapped up his 3rd year of a 4-year deal, which is one year longer than his predecessor, Vance Joseph, was given. Outside of a proven veteran QB, the Denver Broncos have the foundation to really do something special in the NFL. Now we need a leader who's going to take what we have, and hopefully, solve our QB situation, to take us back to the promised land. Winning records, playoff appearances, and eventually a fourth Super Bowl trophy to throw a parade for. So who's out there that could potentially be our next leader for the Denver Broncos? Here's our Top 5.
NFL
The Spun

NFL
The Spun

NFL
The Spun

NFL
The Spun

NFL
The Spun

NFL
