Couple accused of leaving 11-year-old son home alone for 2 weeks

ARIZONA (AP) – An Arizona couple has been arrested after they allegedly left their 11-year-old son home alone for two weeks, authorities said.

The couple was arrested last week after they got back to their home in Elfrida, about 100 miles southeast of Tucson, reported the Associated Press.

The mother left the state before Thanksgiving and the father left a few days after the holiday, law enforcement said.

Deputies went to their home on Dec. 12 after getting a call saying the boy may have been left alone. Deputies couldn’t reach the boy’s parents, so the boy was placed in foster care.

The child told authorities he had frozen food in the fridge and didn’t go to school for at least two weeks, reported AP.

Both parents have been indicted on charges of child neglect, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

The Associated Press did not identify the parents to protect the identity of the child.