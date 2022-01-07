ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arizona State

Couple accused of leaving 11-year-old son home alone for 2 weeks

By Associated Press
ABC7 Fort Myers
ABC7 Fort Myers
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3lmD5I_0dfYTS6w00

ARIZONA (AP) – An Arizona couple has been arrested after they allegedly left their 11-year-old son home alone for two weeks, authorities said.

The couple was arrested last week after they got back to their home in Elfrida, about 100 miles southeast of Tucson, reported the Associated Press.

The mother left the state before Thanksgiving and the father left a few days after the holiday, law enforcement said.

Deputies went to their home on Dec. 12 after getting a call saying the boy may have been left alone. Deputies couldn’t reach the boy’s parents, so the boy was placed in foster care.

The child told authorities he had frozen food in the fridge and didn’t go to school for at least two weeks, reported AP.

Both parents have been indicted on charges of child neglect, according to the Cochise County Sheriff’s Office.

The Associated Press did not identify the parents to protect the identity of the child.

Comments / 0

Related
NBC News

Biden's tough talk hints at re-election effort

WASHINGTON — President Joe Biden told voters last year that he plans to run for re-election. Now, he's showing Democrats what a second campaign might look like. In bookend speeches delivered at the U.S. Capitol on Thursday and in Atlanta on Tuesday, Biden portrayed himself as the central player in a mostly partisan battle for the survival of the republic.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
City
Tucson, AZ
Local
Arizona Crime & Safety
City
Cochise, AZ
CBS News

More than half of Europe likely to catch Omicron COVID infection within 2 months, WHO says

Copenhagen — More than half of the people in Europe are on track to contract the Omicron coronavirus variant in the next two months if infections continue at current rates, the World Health Organization said on Tuesday. Speaking at a press conference, regional director Hans Kluge warned that the Omicron variant represented a "new west-to-east tidal wave sweeping across" the European region.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Foster Parents#Child Neglect#Home Alone#Ap#The Associated Press
CBS News

COVID home tests: Americans to be reimbursed starting Saturday

Americans with private insurance will be able to ask for reimbursement for rapid COVID-19 tests beginning Saturday — but any tests purchased before January 15 will not qualify. The requirement from the Biden administration allows eight tests a month per person covered by the insurance policy. For instance, a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC7 Fort Myers

ABC7 Fort Myers

Fort Myers, FL
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

News & weather information for Southwest Florida, including Lee, Collier, Charlotte, DeSoto, Hendry and Glades counties.

 https://abc-7.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy