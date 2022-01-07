ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Amsterdam, NY

HUD additional assistance to New York keeps foster youth housed

By Richard Roman
WASHINGTON, DC ( NEWS10 ) – On Thursday, the Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has awarded over $1 million to public housing agencies (PHAs) across the country to provide housing assistance to youth who are aging out of foster care and are homeless or at risk of homelessness. HUD says twenty-six PHAs in 20 states will receive this funding to continue HUD’s efforts to assist young people transitioning out of foster care.

HUDs regional administrator for New York and New Jersey says as youth age out of foster care, this funding allows authorities in New York to provide stable homes at a critical time. These challenges of young adults living in poverty will have access to a Foster Youth to Independence voucher (FYI) that makes a huge difference by providing up to 36 months of rental assistance. In addition to preventing homelessness of young adults, other supportive services help to assist recipients on their paths to self-sufficiency.

According to HUD, In September, through the FYI Competitive Notice of Funding Availability (NOFA), HUD awarded over $14 million to 18 PHAs to prevent homelessness among young adults who have aged out or are close to aging out, of the foster care system.

New York was awarded $35,901. The following localities received HUD funding for FYI vouchers.

State Recipient City Amount
NY Town of Brookhaven, Dept. Of Housing & Human Farmingville $            17,718
NY City of Buffalo Buffalo $              6,422
NY NYS Housing Trust Fund Corporation New York $            11,761
TOTAL: $ 35,901
HUD’s, FYI Initiative provides housing assistance and supportive services to young people with a child welfare history who are at risk of or experiencing homelessness. To be eligible for FYI funding, public housing authorities must:

  • Administer a Housing Choice Voucher (HCV) Program
  • Enter into a partnership agreement with a Public Child Welfare Agency (PCWA)
  • Accept young people referred by their partnering PCWA
  • Determine that the referred youth are eligible for HCV assistance

More information about HUD and its programs is available on the web . HUD also offers access to services in Espanol .

