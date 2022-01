[Editor's note: The following contains spoilers for Cobra Kai Season 4.]We knew the deal going into Cobra Kai Season 4. The losing dojo at the All Valley Tournament has to shut down for good. The initial thought was that it was either going to be Cobra Kai or the Miyagi-Do/Eagle Fang combo, but when Daniel (Ralph Macchio) and Johnny (William Zabka) fail to bring their dojos together, it became two smaller entities fighting a behemoth. Yes, Miyagi-Do did come quite close to taking the title, but one’s got to assume that Daniel and Johnny would have had a better shot of ending Cobra Kai’s reign if they stuck together.

TV SERIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO