NEWLY COMMITTED Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward will be highly visible in Coug Nation in the coming months but not just because of his work on the football field. Via the independent business networking organization CougsFirst!, which encourages Cougs to do business with fellow Cougs, Ward will be doing promotional work for the likes of Valley Buick GMC in Auburn, Coug Housing property management and CougsFirst! itself -- as well as commentary for Cougfan.com, among other endeavors. It's all allowed under the NCAA’s NIL (name/image/likeness) rules in which college athletes can be paid for endorsements and more.

