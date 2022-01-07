ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Ground beef recalled in multiple states due to possible E. coli contamination

By Michael Bartiromo, Nexstar Media Wire
BigCountryHomepage
BigCountryHomepage
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – More than 28,000 pounds of ground beef is being recalled after a sample package tested positive for E. coli, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Thursday.

The recall, issued by Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., of Oregon, affects approximately 28,356 pounds of raw meat with store-brand labeling at Walmart, Albertsons, Kroger and WinCo. The meat was shipped to retailers in seven states, according to the FSIS: Arizona, California, Nevada, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming.

The products included in the recall were produced on Dec. 20, 2021, and include “EST. 965” either inside the USDA’s mark of inspection or near the time stamp, or the “use by” or “freeze by” dates.

Salad products recalled in 19 states over listeria outbreak

Consumers who may have purchased the recalled products are urged not to eat them, but instead throw them away or return them to the store. The USDA has categorized this recall as Class I, or “high or medium risk,” meaning there’s a “reasonably probability” that the use of contaminated products will cause “serious, adverse health consequences or death.”

Those with additional questions about the recall can call Interstate Meat Dist. Inc., at (503) 656-6168.

The strain of E. coli detected in the sample — E. coli O157:H7 — can cause diarrhea, abdominal cramping, dehydration, kidney failure or even death, among other adverse effects. Those at the greatest risk include children under 5 and the elderly. Most patients begin experiencing symptoms within 3-4 days after exposure, though symptoms may begin as early as one day after exposure, or appear after as many as 10 days, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention .

Those with acute or persisting symptoms are urged to seek medical care.

More information on E. coli infection and symptoms can be found at the FSIS , CDC or National Institute s of Health (NIH).

BigCountryHomepage

Infant formula recalled nationwide for possible health risks

(WTAJ) — The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a recall for a plant-based infant formula after it was found to have not met nutrition and labeling requirements the product had previously advertised. The agency requested Moor Herbs of Detroit, Michigan to inform any customers who purchased their “Healthy Beauty” Angel Formula to stop […]
DETROIT, MI
