BTS, Adele, and Taylor Swift have brought CDs back from the grave

What’s that old saying? If you wait long enough, that trend you missed out on will be cool again? Well, that could certainly be the case here.

CDs - yes, you read that correctly - have had increased sales for the first time in 17 years. According to year-end MRC Data shared by Billboard , CD sales increased for the first time since 2004 as a total of 40.59 million units were sold in 2021.

This marks a 1.1% percent increase from 2020 when a total of 40.16 million units were sold.

What gives? Are CDs suddenly cool again? Well, we have a couple of standout artists we can thank for that.

Anticipation already ran high when we found out Adele would be releasing her new album 30 in 2021. The album was a smash hit in the CD format as it sold a whopping 898,000 units. The record was the best-selling CD in the US by a wide margin.

Next up was Taylor Swift , who had three albums appear in the top 10 best-selling CDs of 2021. K-Pop superstars BTS also contributed to the comeback of the CD as their albums Map of the Soul: 7 and Be both landed in the top 10.

Check out a list of the top 10 best-selling CDs of 2021 below with their total units sold indicated in parenthesis.

Adele, 30 (898,000)

Taylor Swift, Fearless (Taylor’s Version) (263,000)

Taylor Swift, Red (Taylor’s Version ) (237,000)

Carrie Underwood, My Savior (217,000)

TOMORROW X TOGETHER, The Chaos Chapter: Freeze (215,000)

Taylor Swift, Evermore (213,000)

NCT 127 – Sticker: The 3rd Album (211,000)

BTS, Map of the Soul: 7 (210,000)

Olivia Rodrigo, Sour (195,000)

BTS, Be (187,000)

