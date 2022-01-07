ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
High School

Connecticut School Suspends Basketball Coach After 92-4 Blowout

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2JUlfT_0dfYS0yY00

Source: John Nordell / Getty

A Connecticut high school has suspended its girls’ basketball coach after the team won a game by a 92-4 margin.

Sacred Heart Academy routed Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday in a game that was 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 heading into the 4th quarter.

The school president said the Academy was “deeply remorseful” over the result and that coach Jason Kirck would be suspended one game for running up the score.

Sacred Heart is undefeated this year and considered one of the best teams in the state.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said it has no jurisdiction on the matter but has been in contact with both schools.

The CIAC said it will continue to support member schools.

“The CIAC promotes safety and sportsmanship above all else for our member schools,” said Gregg Simon, associate executive director, CAS-CIAC. “We have been in communication with both schools as well as the Southern Connecticut Conference and we will continue to offer support to our member schools as they work through this difficult situation.”

Should the coach have handled the game differently?  Should there be rules about extreme blowouts like this one?

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Connecticut State
The Clarion Ledger

Live updates: Ole Miss men's basketball battles Texas A&M in College Station Tuesday

Ole Miss basketball has a chance to build off its first SEC win on Tuesday with a big road matchup. The Rebels (9-5, 1-1 SEC) visit Texas A&M (13-2, 2-0) Tuesday (7:30 p.m., SEC Network) in an SEC showdown between two teams coming off big wins. Ole Miss defeated rival Mississippi State 82-72 on Saturday while Texas A&M snuck past Arkansas 86-81 to secure its sixth-straight win.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Blowouts#Highschool#Sacred Heart Academy#Wfsb Channel 3#Cas Ciac#Twitter
Register Citizen

UConn women defeat Creighton in first game back in three weeks

STORRS — A loud cheer rang through Gampel Pavilion as Nika Mühl was introduced to the crowd and checked into Sunday’s game. It was the sophomore’s first game back since Dec. 5 after recovering from a foot injury. Not more than 30 seconds later, the Croatian...
COLLEGE SPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Sports
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
459
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy