Connecticut School Suspends Basketball Coach After 92-4 Blowout

A Connecticut high school has suspended its girls’ basketball coach after the team won a game by a 92-4 margin.

Sacred Heart Academy routed Lyman Hall-Wallingford on Monday in a game that was 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 heading into the 4th quarter.

The school president said the Academy was “deeply remorseful” over the result and that coach Jason Kirck would be suspended one game for running up the score.

Sacred Heart is undefeated this year and considered one of the best teams in the state.

The Connecticut Interscholastic Athletic Conference said it has no jurisdiction on the matter but has been in contact with both schools.

The CIAC said it will continue to support member schools.

“The CIAC promotes safety and sportsmanship above all else for our member schools,” said Gregg Simon, associate executive director, CAS-CIAC. “We have been in communication with both schools as well as the Southern Connecticut Conference and we will continue to offer support to our member schools as they work through this difficult situation.”

Should the coach have handled the game differently? Should there be rules about extreme blowouts like this one?

