ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Britney Spears goes nude on Instagram

By Charlotte’s Best Mix
MIX 107.9
MIX 107.9
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Zrrp3_0dfYRvj900

Source: VALERIE MACON / Getty

Britney Spears is finally free and she’s not afraid to show it.

Thursday Britney decided to share an Instagram post of her in front of a mirror…naked.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” Britney said in the caption.

Before you get too happy she did have emojis over her lady parts.

Did you see Britney’s post? Do you think Britney will be releasing new music soon?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM AND TWITTER .

HEAD BACK TO THE MIX1079.COM HOMEPAGE

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: Close Thank you for subscribing! Please open your first email from WBT.com so we can be added to your list of safe senders. Email

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

Britney Spears Slams Diane Sawyer: ‘Kiss My White Ass’

Newly freed from her conservatorship, Britney Spears has some choice words for Diane Sawyer: “Kiss my white ass.” In a since-deleted Instagram post Monday night, Spears slammed Sawyer for a 2003 interview in her New York City apartment that aired on ABC’s Primetime Thursday. Spears claims that at the time she was under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, and didn’t have the agency to decide whether or not she wanted to participate when Sawyer showed up. The pop star called out Sawyer for asking probing questions about her recent break-up with Justin Timberlake, implying that the romantic turmoil was Spears’ fault and that she was a “bad example.” “What was with the ‘You’re in the wrong’ approach?? Geeze… and making me cry???” Spears wrote. “I was a baby . . . and didn’t understand, but I f—king do now.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Britney Spears
Ok Magazine

Britney Spears' Friends Fear She's Swapped Conservator Dad Jamie Spears With Fiancé Sam Asghari: 'Sam Is Now The Boss'

Those close with Britney Spears are reportedly concerned she's putting too much responsibility too soon on her fiancé, Sam Asghari. The "Baby, One More Time" singer gave dear old dad, Jamie Spears, the boot after the judge ruled to end her oppressive conservatorship, and according to sources, losing Jamie also meant Britney losing the entire crew he had hired for her over the years.
CELEBRITIES
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears’ Father Breaks Silence On Claims He Forced Her To Do Interview With Diane Sawyer

Setting the record straight! Jamie Spears has responded to Britney’s claim that he forced her to do the now infamous interview with Diane Sawyer in 2003. Jamie Spears has finally broken his silence! The father of Britney Spears, 69, responded to the pop star’s claims that he was behind the infamous 2003 interview with Diane Sawyer. Jamie’s lawyer, Alex Weingarten, denied his client’s involvement in a statement given to Variety on December 15. “Mr. Spears has no idea what Ms. Spears is talking about,” the statement reads. “Jamie never set up any interview with Diane Sawyer and was not present for any such interview. He had nothing to do with Britney’s career at this point and was completely uninvolved in this interview.” The statement went on to say how Jamie loves Britney “very much” and that he wishes “nothing but the best” for his daughter. “[Jamie] hopes that she continues to seek the help that she needs to stay safe and healthy.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Britney Spears says people have ‘no idea of the awful things’ that were done to her

Britney Spears has said her decision not to release new music is a way of saying “f*** you” to the people who took advantage of her, after having her requests to perform new songs repeatedly turned down. In an Instagram post on Monday 27 December, the pop singer said that years spent under the conservatorship that controlled her personal and business life had made her scared both of people and the entertainment industry.“I wanted to be nice but what they did to my heart was unforgivable,” Spears wrote.“I asked for 13 years to perform new songs and remixes of...
MUSIC
HollywoodLife

Britney Spears Cradles ‘New Addition’ To Family: ‘Guess If It’s A Boy Or Girl?’ — Watch

Britney Spears teases a ‘new addition’ to the family in mysterious video, causing fans to wonder if their favorite pop princess is up to. Britney Spears, 40, posted a video on Tuesday of herself with her back toward the camera holding or mock-holding a baby and feeding it with a bottle. “New addition to the family,” she wrote in the caption. “[G]uess if it’s a boy or a girl,” she added, tagging and thanking her fiancé Sam Asghari. The “Stronger” singer was wearing a tight mini dress in the video with pink, red, and white colors, cradling her “baby” in front of the family Christmas tree. Are she and Sam ready for their first child together or perhaps simply bringing just a fur baby into the mix?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nude
MIX 107.9

Britney Spears’ ex-husband arrested for third time in 12 months

Britney Spears’ ex-husband Jason Alexander who she was married to for just 55 hours back in 2004, has been arrested for the third time in just 12 months. 40-year old Alexander has been charged with violating an order of protection and aggravated stalking according to the Franklin Police Department in Tennessee. Over the summer he […]
CELEBRITIES
101 WIXX

The Year in Music 2021: Britney Spears breaks free

2021 was a big year for Britney Spears. She finally won her freedom from the 13-year conservatorship that had controlled nearly every aspect of her life. Here’s how Britney’s year unfolded:. — The fight for Britney’s freedom really ramped up in February, following the release of the New...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
nowdecatur.com

Britney Spears Approaching New Year With Cautious Optimism

Britney Spears is approaching 2022 with cautious optimism. The “Toxic” singer wrote on Instagram Monday (Jan. 3rd), “Psss let’s watch what we say to our years … 2021 tried its hardest … bless it’s heart?????????? Why no … it’s more like be careful 2022 doesn’t show up and bite us all in the ass and leave saying bless your hearts !!!!! Be safe … healthy … and kind my friends … our world needs it !!!!”
CELEBRITIES
d1softballnews.com

Lourdes Leon Ciccone, the souvenir photo with Britney Spears

2022 begins with an extremely iconic souvenir photo. The #tb comes from Lourdes Maria Ciccone Leon, the daughter of Madonna and Carlos Leon, who posted a shot on Instagram with Britney Spears. Today Lourdes is a 25-year-old woman, transplanted from her native Los Angeles to her beloved New York – where she studies at the university (which pays for itself, as she points out in the few interviews she gives, ed) and lives in the Brooklyn neighborhood of Bushwick. If we recently saw her in all her unconventionality on the red carpet of the Met Gala 2021 and in lingerie with her mother on her Instagram profile, here is a new, unedited version of the model.
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Jamie Lynn Spears Tears Up in First TV Interview Since Britney Spears’ Conservatorship Ended

One week before the release of her memoir, Jamie Lynn Spears is sitting down for her first interview following the termination of her sister Britney Spears’ conservatorship. “Um, I love my sister,” an emotional Spears says while wiping her tears in a teaser for the televised interview, which will air Wednesday on “Good Morning America.” Speaking with ABC News’ “Nightline” anchor Juju Chang, the younger Spears sister is expected to discuss her book and her relationship with her world-famous sister and the rest of her family, whose involvement in the pop star’s 13-year conservatorship have come into question throughout the singer’s ongoing...
CELEBRITIES
papermag.com

Britney Spears Unfollows Jamie Lynn Spears

Britney Spears isn't interested in keeping up with Jamie Lynn Spears. Granted, this subtle snub isn't completely unexpected, seeing as how Britney has continued to speak out against her family for their lack of support during her conservatorship. In court testimony and multiple social media posts, the star accused them of being complicit in the "abusive" 13-year-long arrangement that was helmed by her father, Jamie Spears, up until this past November. Notably, Jamie Lynn also previously served as a trustee over Britney's estate, meaning she was in charge of handling her finances and assets.
CELEBRITIES
Outsider.com

Betty White’s Cause of Death Revealed

Just days after the news that Hollywood icon Betty White passed away at the age of 99, the late actress’ cause of death has officially been revealed. According to People, Betty White’s agent and longtime friend, Jeff Witjas revealed that the actress died peacefully in her sleep at her home on New Year’s Eve. She was just a few weeks away from celebrating her 100th birthday.
CELEBRITIES
MIX 107.9

MIX 107.9

1K+
Followers
459
Post
164K+
Views
ABOUT

Mix 107.9 Charlotte’s Best Mix!

 https://mix1079.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy