Britney Spears goes nude on Instagram

Britney Spears is finally free and she’s not afraid to show it.

Thursday Britney decided to share an Instagram post of her in front of a mirror…naked.

“Free woman energy has never felt better,” Britney said in the caption.

Before you get too happy she did have emojis over her lady parts.

Did you see Britney’s post? Do you think Britney will be releasing new music soon?

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

