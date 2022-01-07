ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
La Crosse County, WI

More La Crosse County snowmobile trails are ready to ride

By Amy DuPont
News8000.com | WKBT News 8
 4 days ago

LA CROSSE COUNTY (WKBT) — More La Crosse County snowmobile trails are ready to ride.

some trails opened at noon Friday, according to the La Crosse County snowmobile trail report.

Trail 26 from Holmen to Stevenstown, Trail 162 from Burns to 4Corners and Mindoro, and trail 133 from Int.12 to Int.14 will remain closed. The county is asking riders to respect the landowners and club members. Do not attempt to ride these trails. Gates will be closed and you could get ticketed for trespassing.

All other trails will be opened and will be in fair condition. There may be some thin spots in open fields. The county posted an updated trail map. You can see it here.

