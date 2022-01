Next in our round-up of the best of 2021, we’re taking a look at the most creative details featured in weddings this year. And to be honest, it was a year that required a lot of creativity. Thinking on your feet, being open to last-minute changes, working on budgets large and small, and generally being prepared for anything and everything to happen. Add it all to the list of qualities made absolutely necessary for designers in 2021 — and be even more in awe of the magic they made in the face of the unknown.

