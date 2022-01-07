ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eric Longenhagen Prospects Chat

By Eric Longenhagen
fangraphs.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEric Longenhagen is from Catasauqua, PA and currently lives in Tempe, AZ....

blogs.fangraphs.com

The Spun

MLB World Reacts To Sunday’s Big Yankees News

The New York Yankees appear to have made some pretty cool minor league baseball history on Sunday afternoon. According to a report from The Athletic, the Yankees will have a female manager at the low-A ball level in 2022. Lindsey Adler reports that the Yankees have hired minor league hitting...
MLB
FanSided

Cardinals lineup goes from good to scary with 1 free agent signing

The St. Louis Cardinals can make their lineup even scarier if they were to sign this one free agent when the lockout ends. It was a mad dash to the finish line, but there has been no major league free agent signings in over a month. That is due to the current MLB lockout, as the league and Players Association agrees to terms on a new collective bargaining agreement.
MLB
The Staten Island Advance

Report: Yankees to make history, will appoint first-ever professional female manager

This is no publicity stunt. According to a report by The Athletic, the New York Yankees are prepared to name 34-year-old Rachel Balkovec as manager of the club’s Single-A affiliate Tampa Tarpons. Balkovec, who has been involved in professional baseball since 2012, boasts an extensive and impressive resume around the game and would become the first-ever female manager in affiliated baseball.
MLB
FanSided

Yankees bring back former top prospect years after trade to Braves

It’s never fun being reminded of failed New York Yankees top prospects, but perhaps pitching coach Matt Blake can help revive (or, uh, start) the career of a former lefty international signing. Years ago, Manny Banuelos was one of the most regarded arms in the Yankees’ farm system. Unfortunately,...
MLB
KLFY News 10

LSU grad tabbed as first female to manage MLB team

Note: Rachel Balkovec received her Master’s Degree in Sports Administration from LSU in 2012. Rachel Balkovec will become the first female manager in affiliated professional baseball, tabbed by the Yankees to manage the Low-A Tampa Tarpons next season. She confirmed the news to MLB.com late Sunday night. Balkovec, 34, was serving as a hitting coach […]
MLB
fangraphs.com

2021 Review: Hitter Barrel FB% Leaders

It’s finally time to look toward the 2022 season by reviewing my plethora of xMetrics and where hitters finished in the various components of each. While these posts won’t include actual projections, the first step toward developing a forecast is understanding the past. We’ll begin by diving into...
MLB
fangraphs.com

Sunday Notes: Is Buster Posey One of the Best Catchers in MLB History?

When Buster Posey announced his retirement in early November, my first thought was something along the lines of “Fantastic career; he’ll be getting my vote when he becomes Hall of Fame eligible in five years.” Looking back, that initial reaction actually undersold just how dominant Posey was over his 12-year career.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Relief Pitchers ADP Market Report: 1/7/2022

With drafts beginning to ramp up, it is important to monitor where players are being drafted on a regular basis. Throughout draft season, I will be doing that work for you with regular updates on the Average Draft Position on NFBC up until Opening Day. You can find all the pieces in this series here.
MLB
fangraphs.com

JAWS and the 2022 Hall of Fame Ballot: A.J. Pierzynski

The following article is part of Jay Jaffe’s ongoing look at the candidates on the BBWAA 2022 Hall of Fame ballot. For a detailed introduction to this year’s ballot, and other candidates in the series, use the tool above; an introduction to JAWS can be found here. For a tentative schedule and a chance to fill out a Hall of Fame ballot for our crowdsourcing project, see here. All WAR figures refer to the Baseball-Reference version unless otherwise indicated.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Chad Young’s Ottoneu 1B Rankings

Our next stop on the tour of Ottoneu position rankings is 1B. As a reminder, I am only ranking players where they are likely to be used/most valuable, so players like Josh Bell (OF-eligible), Max Muncy (2B-eligible) and Yasmani Grandal (C-eligible) are not on this list. This is basically a list of anyone who is eligible at 1B, only.
MLB
FanSided

Braves: Trading Travis d’Arnaud could be in best interest

The Atlanta Braves could consider trading veteran catcher Travis d’Arnaud, especially considering the other options they have available long-term. The Braves currently have two catchers on the wrong side of 30 in d’Arnaud and Manny Piña, which suggests a trade could be coming to clear room for William Contreras.
MLB
fangraphs.com

2022 ZiPS Projections: New York Mets

After having typically appeared in the hallowed pages of Baseball Think Factory, Dan Szymborski’s ZiPS projections have now been released at FanGraphs for a decade. The exercise continues this offseason. Below are the projections for the New York Mets. Batters. It feels a little weird to be optimistic about...
MLB
fangraphs.com

Power Options in the Back Half

After moving from the happy-fun ball era to the great deadening of 2021, it’s hard to know how bouncy the ball will be in 2022. Particularly after MLB admitted to using two different kinds of balls in 2021 due to production delays. But I’d bet the old, fun times aren’t coming back and consequentially don’t want to depend on finding power just laying around in the back part of drafts.
MLB
fangraphs.com

Effectively Wild Episode 1796: Major League Biasball

Ben Lindbergh and Meg Rowley banter about Rachel Balkovec becoming the first female manager in affiliated ball, Genevieve Beacom making her pro debut in Australia, and other women breaking baseball boundaries, then (13:20) conclude their “Measuring the Unmeasurable” series about studying difficult-to-quantify aspects of the sport by bringing on Rob Arthur of Baseball Prospectus and Rockies catcher AJ Lewis to discuss Rob’s research into racial bias in scouting and player promotions, the lack of Black catchers in MLB, AJ’s catching career and experience with inner-city baseball programs, ways to promote African-American participation in baseball, the demands of playing catcher compared to playing other positions, and more. Then (48:27) they talk to Shakeia Taylor about a recent study about the demographics of MLB managers, the unique nature of Dusty Baker, her reporting about the “Selig Rule,” ways to improve front-office diversity (and the different types of diversity), the impact of sabermetrics on hiring decisions, what MLB could learn from other leagues, the catcher-to-manager pipeline, and her SABR interview series.
MLB

