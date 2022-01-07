Why eliminated Browns may still be a good bet in Week 18 | On Site

CLEVELAND — Baker Mayfield publicly criticizing Kevin Stefanski's play calling twice in the last month didn't prevent the Browns quarterback and the head coach from having a productive discussion Friday. After the Browns finished their disappointing 2021 season with a record of 8-9 by defeating the AFC North champion...
The Cleveland Browns would be wise to make an offer for Christian McCaffery. Oh, I can feel the little taps of keyboards and screens already as Cleveland Browns fans type furiously in retort. Christian McCaffery? “But the Browns already have Kareem Hunt and Nick Chubb!”. Well, sure, but also, no. The Browns proved that this roster, as currently constructed needs work. Not a lot of work, but work.
One of the first orders of business for NFL teams in the offseason is to handle the players who ended the season on the practice squad. Those players are not technically under contract to the team any longer. For the practice squad players or street free agents the Cleveland Browns...
The order for the top 18 picks in the first round of the 2022 NFL draft is set -- after a bit of Week 18 chaos -- with the Jacksonville Jaguars picking No. 1 and the Detroit Lions picking No. 2. Could both teams be thinking pass-rusher with their selections? NFL draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr. ranks a pair of defensive ends 1-2 on his Big Board: Aidan Hutchinson (Michigan) and Kayvon Thibodeaux (Oregon). The Jags and Lions both won on Sunday to lock in the top two picks, followed by the Houston Texans at No. 3.
FOX 8 sports reporter John Telich won't get to cover the Browns in the playoffs (or the Super Bowl, as so desperately hoped by many fans) this year, but the team's final game of the season Sunday at least ended with a win.
The Cleveland Browns announced they signed K Chris Blewitt, LB Willie Harvey Jr., and OL Elijah Nkansah to futures deals on Tuesday. Futures deals are essentially camp invites that will give players the opportunity to compete for roster spots during offseason workouts and training camp. Nkansah, 27, signed on with...
The Cleveland Browns have secured their draft place for 2022. It feels like a story retold yet again; the Cleveland Browns faithful looking forward to the NFL Draft. Yet, here we are. Luckily, however, the Browns have a solid place in the draft despite having a not-terrible record of 8-9. Granted, it’s utterly disappointing but usually winning eight games isn’t a bad thing.
Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski met with Baker Mayfield Friday to review the quarterback’s season. Stefanski characterized the meting as positive amid a report the team will stick with Mayfield next season.
What sounded like a goodbye to Jarvis Landry from Browns General Manager Andrew Berry Tuesday made it seem likely that the five-time Pro Bowl receiver will be a salary-cap casualty in the offseason.
Landry is signed through 2022, slated to earn $15.05 million in salary and bonuses with a cap hit of $16.55 million,...
The Cleveland Browns defeated the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 18 of the 2021 NFL season. A season that failed the team’s expectations ended on a high note against many of the Bengals backups. Cleveland provided their home fans with something positive to watch without concern about NFL draft positioning.
Doug Dieken talks about calling his finale game in the win over the Bengals, the emotions of spending 50-plus years with the organization, the outlook for the team in the short-term, why he would like to see Baker Mayfield again next season and more.
The New York Giants’ 2021 season thankfully came to an end on Sunday afternoon, with a loss against the Washington Football Team. It was a disastrous 2021 season for Joe Judge and Co. The Giants finished the year at 4-13, once again missing out on the playoffs. FOX analyst...
Mike Tomlin is one of the all-time greats when it comes to the podium. So after Ben Roethlisberger led the Steelers on an overtime drive to keep their playoff hopes alive, Pittsburgh’s head coach didn’t disappoint. “He’s the same when everybody else gets funny, you know what I...
