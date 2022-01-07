Moroz embraces emotional melody with debut EP

Back in late October, just a week shy of Halloween, the West Coast of the United States was alerted to the presence of an ominous meteorological phenomenon gradually approaching from the north. The term “bomb cyclone” splashed all across the news as the swirling storm loomed large on the horizon, and to complicate matters further, a rare Category 5 “atmospheric river” was set to slice right through the parched Northern California region. All the scary labels aside, what this essentially translated to was that we should expect buckets of rain to be dumped on us in the coming days. As a resident of the Golden State, a land severely weakened by drought and ravaged by horrific wildfires, this was music to my ears. I already love rain as it is, but if this storm could nourish the soil and help heal the wounds inflicted by years of punishing dry heat, then I was prepared to whip out the red carpet with a flourish and excitedly usher it into my backyard.

