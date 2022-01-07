ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
'You don't know when these occasions will come around again': Chesterfield's Curtis Weston is relishing the chance to pull off a huge FA Cup shock against Chelsea... 18 years after becoming the youngest player EVER to appear in a final

By Tom Collomosse For Mailonline
 4 days ago

FA Cup record breaker Curtis Weston urged his Chesterfield team-mates to seize their moment as they face the game of their lives against Chelsea.

The National League leaders would create one of the greatest shocks in the history of the competition if they could knock out Thomas Tuchel's European champions at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

In 2004, Weston became the youngest player to appear in the FA Cup final when he was a late substitute for Millwall during their 3-0 defeat by Manchester United, aged 17 years and 119 days.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nMmw7_0dfYN1OY00
Curtis Weston has made over 550 appearances in his career for seven different clubs
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04HBZA_0dfYN1OY00
Weston became the youngest player to appear in the FA Cup final aged 17 years and 119 days

Non-league teams left in this season's FA Cup

BOREHAM WOOD vs AFC Wimbledon (Saturday 8 January, 3pm)

KIDDERMINSTER HARRIERS vs Reading (Saturday 8 January, 3pm)

Chelsea vs CHESTERFIELD (Saturday 8 January, 5:30pm)

YEOVIL TOWN vs Bournemouth (Saturday 8 January, 5:45pm)

‘When you play a game like that against a team like that, you can finish up thinking everything will come easily, without the effort and work rate required,’ said Spireites captain Weston, now 34, who hopes to help his club win promotion to League Two.

'That's the way it went for me. After the Cup Final, I should have thought: "The hard work starts here". I probably thought I had made it when that wasn't the case.

'You want to have the best career possible and now I can pass on that guidance to younger players. I have been having these conversations with different players for the last few years, especially talented ones who I can see are able to do more.

'I try to send the message that you can't take certain things for granted. Looking back, it might have helped my career if things had happened a bit more gradually.

'Luckily there is much more help off the field for players now than there was when I was 17. There is still work to do but things have certainly improved.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nJaJY_0dfYN1OY00
Chesterfield's opponents Chelsea are 91 places above them and eight-time FA Cup winners

'Whenever I go to training I count myself lucky to have made a career from professional football and that is why I try to make the most of every minute.'

Chesterfield are 91 places below Chelsea, who are second in the Premier League, in the pyramid and few expect an upset.

Weston sought to take the pressure from his team-mates by insisting the main target is to put Chesterfield back in the Football League after a four-year absence.

'My message to the players is to enjoy it. You don't know when these occasions will come around again. It can be a platform to show what you can do.

'Everyone is excited for the game but we appreciate that the main target is promotion. We will focus back on the league as soon as this is over.'

