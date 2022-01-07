ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rangnick tells disgruntled Man Utd stars to stop whinging and try and get faltering season back on track amid poor run

By Neil Custis
RALF RANGNICK wants his disgruntled Manchester United players to stop whinging and get on with it.

Confidence has hit rock bottom in the new manager’s short period in charge that has brought three wins, a draw and defeat in the league.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cQpD9_0dfYN0Vp00
Rangnick has told his United squad to stop whinging Credit: Rex
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3xlIT8_0dfYN0Vp00
The German wants his Red Devils troops to focus on saving their season instead Credit: Getty

But with poor football, fringe players frustrated and others whose future is in doubt there is a dark cloud hanging over the squad.

Now boss Rangnick says it is time to forget all that, accept the situation and get results.

Rangnick said: “We have players with contracts expiring in the summer. We have maybe also one or two players who want to leave and are under contract.

"It's about the players dealing with that in a professional way, everybody has the chance to show in training, to show up, and get a chance to play.

“If this is not the case, then of course the player, club and agents need to discuss the situation.

"As far as I can tell so far the players have been dealing with that in a professional I cannot say anything else, if I realise that is not the case I will address that with the players direct."

With such a big squad Rangnick says he cannot keep everyone happy, even if some believe teammates are getting picked on name and reputation rather than form.

He said: “This is not only an issue with a club like Manchester United.

“In general we have had most players available, apart from Paul Pogba, and only 10 ten outfield players can play, plus three subs.

“So you have quite a number of players who don't play or are not even in the squad.

“Those players are unhappy about the situation, it's obvious, clear. I tend to explain to players every two or three weeks why they are not playing and that is an issue in our team and other clubs.”

Rangnick says that while he could not comment about the atmosphere surrounding the whole club he knows his players remain disappointed with the 1-0 home defeat to Wolves last time out.

He said: “I can only tell you about the squad, obviously I don't know about the atmosphere inside the club.

“The players, locker room, coaching staff, everybody was very disappointed after the game against Wolves.

“All the players were frustrated, like myself.

“In the first-half we didn't get hold of the build-up of Wolves. The second half was better, but we didn't score, and conceded 10 mins from time.

“It's a question of balance, between offence and defence, offensively we have quality but we have to show the best possible balance.”

Rangnick is trying to implement a pressing style in a 4-2-2-2 formation which has only really been evident in his opening game, a 1-0 win over Crystal Palace, and early in the first half of the 3-1 win over Burnley.

He said: “They're at least trying, I'm sure they are listening and we showed in the games against Palace, Burnley and in parts against Norwich, and Newcastle that they are trying to follow the advice I give them.

“We are conceding less goals than before. Still, it’s about balance, we need to find the best possible balance between offence and defence and this is something we have to get better on.”

United now take a break from league action with an FA Cup third-round fixture against Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Monday.

