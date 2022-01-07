ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Eric Lichaj backs Nottingham Forest to repeat shock FA Cup third-round Arsenal upset after his ‘special’ 2018 goals

By Joshua Jones
 4 days ago

NOTTINGHAM FOREST’S FA Cup hero Eric Lichaj is backing the current crop to repeat history by dumping Arsenal out in the third round AGAIN.

And he wants to be in the crowd to witness someone grab themselves a hat-trick.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0WEq3B_0dfYMw9900
Eric Lichaj was Nottingham Forest's hero in the 4-2 FA Cup win over Arsenal in 2018 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0xezSz_0dfYMw9900
His second goal lives long in the memory of fans after belting a volley home Credit: AFP or licensors

Steve Cooper’s Forest host the Gunners on Sunday evening, four years on from their memorable 4-2 win at the City Ground at the same stage of the competition.

Lichaj, 33, believes another cupset could be on the cards and told SunSport: “Before we beat them 4-2, we lost 4-0 and after we left they lost 5-0 so I'm hoping it flip-flops the other way and we get another win.

“Another 4-2 would be nice, loads of goals, a good FA Cup tie and maybe someone gets a little cheeky hat-trick.

“Fans look for the underdog, everyone can be in for a shock no matter what club or league you're in.

“I'll give Forest a big chance, actually. Hopefully, they start the same way as in 2018 - if they do, they have every chance of winning the game.

“I'm looking forward to a good game. I will probably go and watch. I want to see them on the front foot, give Arsenal a game and something for the fans to cheer about.”

Right-back Lichaj grabbed TWO of his ten professional career goals in the 2018 victory.

The first was a close-range header before a ‘special’ sumptuous chest and volley into the top corner that etched his name into Forest folklore - and secured him a long-awaited beloved pet dog.

Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck were on target for Arsenal but Ben Brereton Diaz and Kieran Dowell scored second-half penalties to knock the holders out at the first hurdle of their defence.

American Lichaj holds fond memories of that famous day - helped by fans regularly reminding him - even though Forest were dumped out by Hull in the next round.

The 2017 Gold Cup winner, who retired last summer and is now coaching Forest’s Under-23s, added: “Still now, years later, people in Nottingham say, 'Oh your goals against Arsenal were brilliant.' That's the first thing they bring up.

The second one everyone else remembers... that's the best goal of my career

“It's something that will live with me. It's part of the history of Nottingham Forest - although it's not quite the European Cup.

“Arsenal were the first team to go out as holders in the third round. I didn't realise it was Wenger's last FA Cup match but he has enough trophies and accomplishments, he probably doesn't think about that game.

“I did not score too many goals but those two will always be special to me.

“For the first one, Arsenal’s defensive set-up was actually terrible. So I left it to the last minute to get in front of David Ospina and nodded in.

“The second one everyone else remembers. Believe it or not, I scored some special goals in training but I'm just glad I got to do it on the main stage in front of all the Forest fans, especially against a team like Arsenal.

“That's the best goal of my career technique-wise. I won't replicate that for a long while - well definitely not now I'm retired!”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QTlVT_0dfYMw9900
Lichaj beat the Gunners defenders and goalkeeper David Ospina to the ball for the opener Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HiLhs_0dfYMw9900
Arsene Wenger watched his final FA Cup match in the stands as he served a touchline ban Credit: AFP or licensors
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QjQMU_0dfYMw9900
Arsenal goalscorers Per Mertesacker and Danny Welbeck remonstrated with ref Jon Moss as the holders were dumped out Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1m4GBd_0dfYMw9900
Steve Cooper will be desperate for a repeat result on Sunday evening at the City Ground Credit: Alamy

The Independent

Arsenal’s FA Cup exit leaves Mikel Arteta with familiar sinking feeling

For Mikel Arteta, this was a familiar feeling. “It’s really hurting,” the Arsenal manager said, after he saw his side continue to beat along to the rhythm of boom and bust that has defined his reign so far. Arteta is desperate for momentum but could only watch, exasperated, as his young team took another backwards step in their 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest in the FA Cup on Sunday. His side have clicked into gear on several occasions this season, at times with spectacular and exciting results, but this was another painful blow, if not more of the same. The...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

FA Cup fourth round draw LIVE: Fixtures as non-league sides joined Liverpool and Spurs to discover fate

Kidderminster, the lowest-ranked side remaining in the FA Cup, will play West Ham in the fourth round. The National League North outfit, who stunned Reading with a 2-1 victory on Saturday, are rewarded with a tie at the London Stadium. Non-league side Boreham Wood have been handed a trip to Championship table-toppers Bournemouth.Holders’ Leicester face the winners of Sunday’s late kick-off between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal. The fourth-round matches will be played on the opening weekend of February.Follow Nottingham Forest vs Arsenal LIVE!Full drawCrystal Palace v Hartlepool UnitedBournemouth v Boreham WoodHuddersfield Town v BarnsleyPeterborough United v Queens Park RangersCambridge United...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Liverpool vs Shrewsbury confirmed line-ups: Team news ahead of FA Cup fixture today

Liverpool host Shrewsbury Town in the third round of the FA Cup this afternoon with the Premier League club in the midst of a severe Covid-19 outbreak. The Reds saw the first leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final against Arsenal postponed this week after further positive cases left Liverpool unable to field a team for Thursday’s fixture. FA Cup fourth round draw LIVEThe club’s training ground only reopened on Friday ahead of this weekend’s match, with assistant manager Peter Krawietz expected to take charge after Jurgen Klopp and Pep Lijnders both recorded suspected positive tests. Liverpool could rely on...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen fire West Ham past Leeds in FA Cup

Manuel Lanzini and Jarrod Bowen piled more FA Cup misery on Leeds as West Ham marched into the fourth round.Lanzini’s first-half goal and Bowen’s late strike secured a 2-0 win for David Moyes’ side and condemned Leeds to a ninth third-round defeat in the last 12 seasons.It is now five years since the Whites have won an FA Cup match, and they rarely looked like bucking that sorry trend in a one-sided London Stadium encounter.Moyes named a strong Hammers side and they almost took the lead after just 10 minutes when Declan Rice’s cross from the byline was met with...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Milot Rashica – Every game is a cup final now for Norwich

Milot Rashica believes “every game is like a final” for Norwich after they returned to winning ways with a hard-fought 1-0 win over Charlton in the FA Cup third round on Sunday.The Kosovo international scored the only goal of the game in the 79th minute after Charlton had dominated for large parts of the game.Half-time substitute Rashica, who had played a large part in the Canaries’ improved second-half performance, was alert at the far post to tap home from a Teemu Pukki cross to give the visitors the lead, and score his first goal for the club since his move...
PREMIER LEAGUE
