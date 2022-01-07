ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

What was Sidney Poitier’s net worth?

By Kevin Quinitchett
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=34lQE5_0dfYMi2D00

THE ACTING career of late Hollywood film icon, Sidney Poitier, spans decades of movie appearances.

Poitier amassed a notable amount of wealth throughout his cinematic career, thanks to his many years in the business.

What was Sidney Poitier's net worth?

Sidney Poitier is widely regarded as one of the great legends of Hollywood.

He gained mainstream popularity in the 1950's due to his growing number of motion picture acting roles.

Prior to his cinematic breakthrough, Poitier acted in various New York stage productions.

Per Celebrity Net Worth, Sidney Poitier built a net worth of $20 million.

What movies did Sidney Poitier star in?

Sidney Poitier starred in the films To Sir With Love, In the Heat of the Night, and Look Who's Coming to Dinner.

Poitier also starred in Shoot to Kill, Stir Crazy, A Raisin in the Sun, and A Patch of Blue.

Sidney Poitier was the first black actor to win the Academy Award for Best Leading Actor.

He won the Best Leading Actor Oscar at the 36th Academy Awards for the 1963 film, Lilies of the Field.

Sidney Poitier live blog for the very latest news and updates...

When did Sidney Poitier die?

The Academy Award winner's death was confirmed by Bahamas Minister of Foreign Affairs Fred Mitchell, via Eyewitness News Bahamas on Friday, January 7, 2022.

In response to Poitier's death, Deputy Prime Minister Chester Cooper said he was "conflicted with great sadness and a sense of celebration when I learned of the passing of Sir Sidney Poitier."

"Sadness that he would no longer be here to tell him how much he means to us, but celebration that he did so much to show the world that those from the humblest beginnings can change the world and that we gave him his flowers while he was with us," Cooper told the Guardian Nassau.

He was 94 at the time of his passing.

We pay for your stories!

Do you have a story for The US Sun team?

Email us at exclusive@the-sun.com or call 212 416 4552.

Like us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/TheSunUS and follow us from our main Twitter account at @TheSunUS

Comments / 6

Jannifer Justice
3d ago

My Dear Sweet Sidney How Sad To Hear About Your Passing I've Always Been A Big Fan Of You And Your Movies I've Always Loved The Song (TO SIR WITH LOVE) By LuLu. RIP GOD BLESS YOU AND YOUR FAMILY I'M PRAYING FOR YOU AND YOUR FAMILY 🙏🙏🙏🙏😭😭😭😭

Reply
2
Related
The US Sun

Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?

GOLDEN era thespians, Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte, were friends beyond the motion picture screen. Poitier and Belafonte are both Hollywood legends, who were also longtime pals with a number of years to their history and friendship. Were Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte friends?. Sidney Poitier and Harry Belafonte had...
CELEBRITIES
StyleCaster

Sidney Poitier Was ‘Ailing For a While’ Before His Death—Here’s How He Died

Since he passed, fans have wondered how Sidney Poitier died and what caused his death. Poitier, who became the first Black man to win the Oscar for Best actor in 1964, died on the evening of January 6, 2022, at 94 years old. Poitier was born on February 20, 1927, in Miami, Florida. He was the youngest of seven children. His parents, Evelyn Outten and Reginald James Poitier, were farmers in the Bahamas and owned a farm on Cat Island, which they would often travel from to Miami to sell tomatoes and other produce. Poitier was born unexpectedly in Miami two...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
ClutchPoints

Martha Stewart’s net worth in 2021

Martha Stewart is a well-known businesswoman, writer, and television personality. She has been in the business for more than 50 years where she produced numerous books, tv shows, and retail businesses. In this article, we will take a look at her career and Martha Stewart’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'He spent his last day surrounded by family and friends': Sidney Poitier's family pay tribute to their 'guiding light' after his death aged 94: Denzel Washington thanks icon for 'opening doors that had been closed'

The family of Hollywood trailblazer Sidney Poitier paid tribute to the late star, calling him a 'guiding light' for their family as Denzel Washington and other actors also cited the Oscar winner as a source of inspiration. In a statement about Poitier, who died on Thursday night in his Los...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sidney Poitier
HollywoodLife

Sidney Poitier’s Children: Meet The Hollywood Icon’s 6 Daughters

The first Black man to win an Oscar, legendary late actor Sidney Poitier, leaves a legacy of six daughters. Find out all about his amazing children here. Hollywood lost one of its greats when Sidney Poitier passed away at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. The first Bahamian and African American to win an Academy Award as Best Actor in 1964 for Lilies of the Field, Sidney led a trailblazing life. Raised in the Bahamas until he was 15, the star would start his career on Broadway before taking over Tinseltown with hits such as Blackboard Jungle, The Defiant Ones, Guess Who’s Coming To Dinner and To Sir With Love. Sidney even received a knighthood from Queen Elizabeth II in 1974 and was honored with the Presidential Medal of Freedom in 2009.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Sidney Poitier Family Statement: “A Devoted And Loving Husband, Adoring Father, Always Put Family First”

Following a day of tributes to the actor Sidney Poitier, his large family has issued a more personal statement on their fond memories of his warm relations with them. They also noted that his faith in humanity never faltered, “…so know that for all the love you’ve shown him, he loved you back. Statement from the Poitier family: “There are no words to convey the deep sense of loss and sadness we are feeling right now. We are so grateful he was able to spend his last day surrounded by his family and friends. To us Sidney Poitier was not only a...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Net Worth#36th Academy Awards#Celebrity#Eyewitness News Bahamas
Mashed

Alex Guarnaschelli's Tribute To Sidney Poitier Has Instagram In Tears

Legendary Hollywood actor Sidney Poitier has died at the age of 94, according to the BBC. Tributes have begun pouring in for Poitier, who was the first Black man to win an Oscar for best actor for his performance in the 1963 film, "Lilies of the Field." Former President Barack Obama shared on Twitter, "Through his groundbreaking roles and singular talent, Sidney Poitier epitomized dignity and grace, revealing the power of movies to bring us closer together," adding that he "opened doors for a generation of actors."
CELEBRITIES
Essence

Sidney Poitier Was The Ultimate #GirlDad: Meet His Six Daughters

"My kids are quite intelligent—all six of them." While the loss of Sidney Poitier is sad and not the way anyone wanted to start the new year, admirers of the 94-year-old can find solace in the fact that he lived a very full life. Not only was Poitier a trailblazing actor and history maker with his Oscar win in 1964, but behind the cameras, he was a proud father of six girls: Beverly, Pamela, Sherri, Gina (who passed in 2018), Anika and Sydney. The first four were from his first marriage to Juanita Hardy, which lasted from 1950 to 1965. The last pair came from his marriage to Joanna Shimkus, his wife until the end of his life. Anika and Sydney, whom he was most seen with at events, have both had notable careers in Hollywood (Sydney is a well-known actress, Anika has done a lot of directing).
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
The Hollywood Reporter

Denzel Washington, Harry Belafonte and Ted Sarandos Lead Tributes to Sidney Poitier, “One of Hollywood’s Greatest Legends”

Hollywood is honoring the life and legacy of Sidney Poitier, whose death was announced on Friday. He was 94. The noble actor used his decades-long career — and distinction as one of Hollywood’s earliest Black box office stars and a history-making Oscar winner — to break down barriers for fellow Black Hollywood talents. The multihyphenate, who arrived in Hollywood in his early 20s, appeared in more than 40 films and was at one point considered American’s most recognizable Black actor, frequently turned down projects due to their racist stereotypes and cliches during a time when roles for Black performers were limited. Poitier...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Celebrities
HollywoodLife

Whoopi Goldberg & More Stars Remember Sidney Poitier After His Death: ‘An Absolute Legend’

Tributes to famed actor Sidney Poitier have begun pouring in on social media from celebrities like Whoopi Goldberg, Viola Davis, and more. The world is mourning the loss of Sidney Poitier, the famous Oscar-winning actor who died at the age of 94 on Friday January 7. After news of Sidney’s death spread, Whoopi Goldberg, Jeffrey Wright, and more stars honored the iconic actor with beautiful tributes shared to social media. Many of the tributes featured photos of Sidney, as well as kind words about how he broke barriers for the African American community in Hollywood.
CELEBRITIES
IndieWire

Morgan Freeman, Tyler Perry, Colman Domingo, and More Remember Sidney Poitier

Sidney Poitier, the first Black actor to win an Academy Award (for his performance in 1963’s “Lilies of the Field”), has died at age 94. Tributes from friends and famous fans immediately began to pour in, honoring a trailblazer who forged a way forward for Black performers. Poitier enjoyed a lengthy career, first on Broadway and then starring in films including “In the Heat of the Night,” “A Raisin in the Sun” (in which he reprised his starring role from Broadway), “To Sir, With Love,” “A Patch of Blue,” and “Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner.” “What a landmark actor. One of...
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
298K+
Followers
4K+
Post
87M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy