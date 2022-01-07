Canopy Growth price target lowered at Alliance Global, but stock up 4%

Tilray saw its stock rise double digits after releasing a solid earnings report. Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) saw its stock rise double digits after releasing earnings. On the surface, these appear to be solid results, though I do have some personal questions. The company generated impressive profit margins while overachieving on prior guidance for synergies. The stock has dropped nearly 80% since recent highs and more than 95% since all time highs - this had led to a natural reset in both valuations and expectations. The stock is looking buyable, but I also discuss whether it is truly the top pick in the cannabis sector.

STOCKS ・ 1 DAY AGO