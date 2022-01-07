ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Simulations Plus adds over 10%, highest in more than a year, on strong earnings beat

By Dulan Lokuwithana
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Simulations Plus (SLP +11.8%) shares have reached the highest level since late November, recording the biggest intraday gain since June 2020 after the company posted a strong earnings beat with...

