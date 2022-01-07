CHI Health requiring frontline workers to double mask or wear N95
OMAHA, Neb. (Press Release) - Beginning Monday, CHI Health employees involved in direct patient care will be required to double mask - wearing a surgical, medical-grade mask and layering it with a cloth mask on the outside. They will also have the option to wear an N95 mask rather than doubling...
OMAHA, NEB. (KPTM) — Over the past year, CHI Health clinics and hospitals have required guests entering the building to wear medical grade masks instead of cloth ones. Now, Nebraska Medicine is following the same precautions. With two of the largest medical providers in Omaha now requiring medicals grade...
LA CROSSE, Wis. (WEAU) – Due to the increase in COVID-19 cases and transmission, Gundersen Health System is updating its masking requirements. According to a release from Gundersen, starting Jan. 12, Gundersen will require all patients and visitors to wear medical-grade masks, cloth masks with a nose wire, or N95 or KN95 masks without vents at all Gundersen locations. Neck gaiters, bandanas, masks with vents and cloth masks without a nose wire will no longer be acceptable.
SALT LAKE COUNTY, Utah, Jan. 8, 2022 (Gephardt Daily) — The Salt Lake County Department of Health on Saturday clarified that the 30-day indoor mask mandate issued Friday requires not common cloth masks, but respirators. The CDC defines a respirators mask as “a personal protective device that is worn...
As New Year's Eve approaches, how well-protected people are against the coronavirus depends on the mask their wearing. Health experts said outdoor celebrations on New Year's Eve lowers the risk of spreading the virus, especially when people wear masks. A popular mask through the pandemic has been a single-layer cloth...
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is considering a change to its mask guidance as the omicron variant of the COVID-19 virus continues to circulate across the country, The Washington Post is reporting. The CDC will probably advise people to use the N95 or KN85 mask instead of a...
CHI Health employees involved in direct patient care are now required to double mask. That includes a surgical, medical grade mask and layering it with a cloth mask on the outside. They will also have the option to wear an N95 mask rather than doubling up. Due to the contagiousness...
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (KTLA) – Employers in Los Angeles County will soon be responsible for providing high-quality masks for employees who work indoors and near others, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced Wednesday. As the omicron variant continues to drive a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, the department stipulated that by Jan. […]
The first few days back to school after the holiday break is an already fraught time for children, but it’s especially frustrating due to the rampant spread of the Omicron variant of Covid-19. Since this variant is three times as transmissible as Delta, masks are as important as ever, but parents are still struggling to decide what mask to give their children.
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As people return from holiday gatherings and vacations, there is new worry about a growing spike of COVID infections. More workplaces may start requiring their employees to wear face masks, and the ones many of us have been wearing made of cloth are not the best.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recently released shortened COVID-19 quarantine and isolation guidance. North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services (NCDHHS) and Rowan County Public Health have adopted the updated guidance and continue to highly urge individuals to wear masks while in public, regardless of vaccination status, and receive their booster dose.
NEW YORK (AP) — U.S. health officials on Monday cut isolation restrictions for Americans who catch the coronavirus from 10 to five days, and similarly shortened the time that close contacts need to quarantine. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention officials said the guidance is in keeping with growing...
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - With COVID case counts rising at a rapid pace over the past few weeks and hospitalizations continuing to remain at high levels, healthcare workers say it’s important the public fully understands the serious nature of our current situation and the impact on Nebraska hospitals. The...
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (KVRR) — People in Grand Forks seeking more protection from their face masks can get free N95 masks. They are available at Grand Forks Public Health on 4th Street South, Monday through Friday from 8 to 5. You must live in the county to be eligible...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — To help combat the surge of COVID-19 cases locally, Conemaugh Health System is requesting that those ages 2 and older wear medical-grade masks instead of cloth masks at their facilities. While cloth masks offer some protection, Conemaugh Health System said studies show that medical masks offer a higher level of protection […]
LOS ANGELES (CBSLA) — The University of Southern California will require returning students, faculty and staff to wear surgical or N95 masks on campus for the spring semester. According to the university’s student-run newspaper The Daily Trojan, Chief Health Officer Dr. Sarah Van Orman announced the change during a...
(Omaha, NE) -- A new face mask policy is in place for CHI Health workers who have close patient contact. CHI announced Friday direct patient care workers must either wear an N95 mask or wear two masks. CHI says workers will have to wear a surgical, medical grade mask and layer it with a cloth mask. The policy goes into effect Monday.
BOSTON (CBS) – For the past two years, many people have been wearing cloth masks to protect them from COVID-19. Now, the CDC is reportedly considering whether those masks are enough.
The Washington Post reports the CDC is discussing whether to recommend everyone wear N95 or KN95 masks to better protect against the omicron variant of COVID. Those are the masks worn by many doctors, nurses and hospital staff who work directly with COVID-19 patients.
The masks are more expensive and were originally designed to be worn only once. Dr. Michael Hirsh, from UMass Memorial Health Care, said he thinks they can be safely reused.
“The CDC is currently recommending trying to limit this use to maybe one a week or something like that. I think they can be reused,” Hirsh told WBZ-TV.
Hirsh wears a 3-ply mask over the N95 mask to protect it from anything that may stain it.
“They really do last a while,” Hirsh said of the N95 masks.
Hirsh said if you can’t find N95 or KN95 masks, you should consider wearing two 3-ply surgical masks.
