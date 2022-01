If you’re anything like me, the extra time spent at home these days has probably got you clearing out your pantry—and I’m betting that you’ve got a pack (or more) of lentils just waiting to be used up. They’re part of the legume family, but they’re known for being a vegetarian protein source and super easy to cook. Just take a look at these 47 easy lentil recipes that range from red lentil soups and lentil stews, to lentil salad. But first, a deeper dive into what lentils are.

RECIPES ・ 6 DAYS AGO