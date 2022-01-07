ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Monroe, NC

Man, woman arrested after infant overdoses on fentanyl in Monroe, police say

By Mike Andrews
CBS 17
CBS 17
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0onQ9k_0dfYK1Zb00

MONROE, N.C. (WJZY) – A man and woman are facing charges in Union County after a 14-month-old child overdosed on suspected fentanyl in Monroe on Tuesday, according to the Monroe Police Department.

Officials said the infant was taken to the hospital Tuesday, prompting investigators to execute a search warrant at a home on S. Church Street in Monroe.

Police said Tyler Shelton Perry was arrested after the search and charged with felony child abuse, trafficking in opium or heroin, possession with intent to manufacture, sell, or deliver a controlled substance, possession of schedule I, manufacture marijuana, possession of cocaine, and maintain a dwelling for use, storage, or sale of controlled substances.

NC Amber Alert issued for abducted 6-year-old Jacksonville boy

Perry is being held under a $550,000 secured bond.

Investigators also obtained an arrest warrant for felony child abuse on Amber Gale.

Police learned that Gale was staying at a home in Stallings and she was arrested by local police.

However, officers do not know what the connection between Perry and Gale is, or what the two’s relationship to the infant is at this time.

Authorities said the 14-month-old is recovering at a medical facility. Her status is currently unknown.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to CBS17.com.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Monroe, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Stallings, NC
County
Union County, NC
City
Jacksonville, NC
Union County, NC
Crime & Safety
City
Monroe, NC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Amber Alert
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Drug Overdose#Fentanyl#Heroin#Child Abuse#Wjzy#Nc Amber Alert#Nexstar Media Inc
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
CBS 17

CBS 17

4K+
Followers
793
Post
892K+
Views
ABOUT

CBS 17 is the local CBS affiliate serving Raleigh, Durham, Fayetteville and surrounding communities in North Carolina. We share award-winning journalism, professional-quality content, and powerful human stories.

 https://www.cbs17.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy