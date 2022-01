Representative Liz Cheney and her father, former Vice President Dick Cheney, stood in the House of Representatives as the only two Republicans who participated in a moment of silence recognising the deaths of law enforcement officers who died in the wake of the attack on the US Capitol on 6 January, 2021.The Wyoming congresswoman – who has been ostracised from her own party after voting to impeach Donald Trump and joining a probe into the events leading up to and surrounding the violent attempt to undermine the results of the 2020 presidential election – received hugs and fist bumps...

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 5 DAYS AGO