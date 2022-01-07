ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Weeknd Hints at Romance With Angelina Jolie in "Here We Go... Again"

Distractify
Distractify
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Just days after announcing the album, Canadian megastar The Weeknd has officially released what many consider the album of the year. The 31-year-old's latest record, titled "Dawn FM," is a concept, radio-inspired album that continues the cinematic aesthetic that the superstar aims to produce with each new era — this time,...

www.distractify.com

Comments / 11

Ron Rabdeau
3d ago

He wish he was with her not in this life so keep on dreaming you ain't all that never was and never will be what a joke.

Reply(1)
6
Related
enstarz.com

Brad Pitt Suicidal? Actor Reportedly Suffered Because of 'Abusive' Angelina Jolie

Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie's divorce has been long and complex now. But a new detail revealed how the actor reportedly suffered mentally because of his abusive ex-wife. What was supposed to be a happy-ever-after for "Mr. & Mrs. Smith" stars turned into chaos when Pitt and Jolie announced their divorce. They also began to fight to win the sole custody of their six kids after ending their two-year marriage because of "irreconcilable difference."
MENTAL HEALTH
hngn.com

Angelina Jolie Allegedly Wants To Have Fun With a Man While Brad Pitt's Mental Health Was Reportedly Affected by Their Divorce

Angelina Jolie is said to be ready to fall in love. Angelina Jolie has been missing out on the dating scene since her divorce from Brad Pitt was revealed six years ago. Even if this is the case, the actress remains uninterested in a serious relationship. "Angelina is still as sultry and fiery as ever. She believes herself to be a highly sexual individual. "She wants someone with whom she can have fun," the source said.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Angelina Jolie
CinemaBlend

After Rumors The Weeknd And Angelina Jolie May Be Dating Swirl, The Singer Adds More Fuel To The Fire

While Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt continue to share headline space due to their ongoing divorce drama, it seems as though the former has found a new romantic partner. Rumors are making the rounds that the Maleficent actress is dating Abel Tesfaye, better known as The Weeknd. While this hasn’t been confirmed, the lyrics in one of the singer’s new songs definitely strengthens the claim that this pairing truly exists.
CELEBRITIES
PopSugar

Um, Did The Weeknd Just Confirm Those Angelina Jolie Dating Rumors?

The Weeknd's Dawn FM album has finally arrived, and it has fans buzzing about one particular song: "Here We Go... Again." Featuring Tyler, The Creator, the track includes lyrics about The Weeknd dating an undisclosed movie star. Some of the lyrics include, "And my new girl, she a movie star" and "I told myself that I'd never fall / But here we go again." Is this his way of confirming his rumored romance with Angelina Jolie?
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Music Streaming#Fame And Fortune#Canadian
HollywoodLife

The Weeknd & Angelina Jolie: Their ‘Close Relationship’ Status Revealed

Just days after the release of his new song about dating a ‘movie star,’ The Weeknd is said to be ‘very enamored’ with Angelina Jolie. Speculation of a romance between The Weeknd and Angelina Jolie really took off after the singer released a song about dating a “movie star.” on January 7. Add that to the previous sightings of the pair out together and fans are in a frenzy to get the 411 on the potential It couple. As the stars’ relationship is getting a closer look, a source EXCLUSIVELY shared with HollywoodLife that the “I Feel It Coming” hitmaker, 31, — real name Abel Tesfaye — and the Oscar winner, 46, have quite a lot going on between them.
CELEBRITIES
Cosmopolitan

The Weeknd fans are convinced he just wrote a song about Angelina Jolie

We all know that nothing in Hollywood stays secret for long – especially when it comes to celebrity relationships. Yep, try as they might, A-Listers hoping to keep their romances on the down-low just can't seem to stop themselves from letting their feelings slip. Just take Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson for example, those sneaky dinner dates and SNL snogs progressed pretty quickly, eh?
CELEBRITIES
hotnewhiphop.com

The Weeknd Sparks Angelina Jolie Dating Rumors With "Dawn FM" Lyrics

The Weeknd released his new studio album Dawn FM on Friday (January 7), making multiple references to his new "movie star" girlfriend in his lyrics. After being spotted a few times with Angelina Jolie over the winter, fans of the Canadian singer are assuming that this is his way of letting the world know that, yes, he is indeed dating the famous actress.
CELEBRITIES
ComicBook

Eternals Star Angelina Jolie Trends After The Weeknd's Dawn FM Release

Angelina Jolie is trending after fans got to unpacking The Weeknd's Dawn FM. The latest album from the Canadian Pop artist has the Internet talking. Lots of rumors have been swirling about the duo dating and he seems to confirm those murmurs on "Here We Go… Again." Tyler the Creator comes through with a guest vocal, but people seem to be obsessed with The Weeknd saying "My new girl, she's a movie star." High-profile flings are nothing new for the Grammy Award winner. But, Jolie is an international movie star, photos of the two together sparked a firestorm of speculation when they appeared on social media. These new lyrics have fans of both buzzing and that's before getting to some of the other surprises on the album. Initial responses to the music seem to be good. But, Jolie has avoided the question last year. During an E! interview for Eternals, the star got asked if her kids were more excited for her entry into the MCU or her friendship with The Weeknd.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Genius

The Weeknd Teams With Tyler, The Creator On New Song “Here We Go... Again”

The Weeknd doesn’t lead a normal life. His songs describe the kind of dark and sexy adventures the rest of us can only dream of—or have nightmares about. But he’s not immune to falling in love, or so he suggests on “Here We Go… Again,” the eighth track on his new album Dawn FM. Featuring a verse from Tyler, the Creator, the song went straight to #1 on the Genius Top Songs chart.
MUSIC
Cosmopolitan

The Weeknd's New Album Lyrics Have People Convinced He Dated Angelina Jolie

Today in celebrity hookups that don't involve Kanye West, fans are pretty sure The Weeknd is flexing his romance with Angelina Jolie all over multiple songs on his new album, Dawn FM. The album just dropped Friday, and the lyrics were immediately dissected for references to the rumored relationship (which has been speculated about since the Weeknd and Angelina's dinner date last summer).
CELEBRITIES
Q 105.7

Rare 2009 Photos Show Angelina Jolie During Making of ‘Salt’ in Albany

Check out the rare photos, behind-the-scenes of Angelina Jolie in the making of "Salt" in Albany NY below!!. Last month we took you back to the filming of Salt in the Capital Region in May of 2009. That's when Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie, along with a stunt-double, shot that infamous high-speed chase on portions of 787 in Albany. That story was littered with interesting facts and information about the filming, also featured some pretty cool photos of Angelina mixed in with some of Albany's unmistakable landmarks.
ALBANY, NY
d1softballnews.com

Angelina Jolie, the mother who died of cancer: “The promise before the goodbye”

Angelina Jolie talked about her mother’s illness and her choices of preventive surgery, also focusing on the pain that does not go away. In a passionate essay on Time Oscar winner Angelina Jolie recalled her mother’s long illness, also dwelling on her choices of preventive surgery “to increase the chances of being able to see my children grow up, to know my grandchildren”. The actress’s mother, Marcheline Bertrand, passed away in 2007 at the age of 56 due to breast cancer diagnosed nearly a decade earlier. That experience had a profound emotional impact on her.
CELEBRITIES
Distractify

Distractify

Los Angeles, CA
100K+
Followers
17K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

Distractify covers what people are talking or searching about on the internet. Whether it be Entertainment or Trending News.

 https://www.distractify.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy