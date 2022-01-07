The Weeknd Hints at Romance With Angelina Jolie in "Here We Go... Again"

Angelina Jolie is trending after fans got to unpacking The Weeknd's Dawn FM. The latest album from the Canadian Pop artist has the Internet talking. Lots of rumors have been swirling about the duo dating and he seems to confirm those murmurs on "Here We Go… Again." Tyler the Creator comes through with a guest vocal, but people seem to be obsessed with The Weeknd saying "My new girl, she's a movie star." High-profile flings are nothing new for the Grammy Award winner. But, Jolie is an international movie star, photos of the two together sparked a firestorm of speculation when they appeared on social media. These new lyrics have fans of both buzzing and that's before getting to some of the other surprises on the album. Initial responses to the music seem to be good. But, Jolie has avoided the question last year. During an E! interview for Eternals, the star got asked if her kids were more excited for her entry into the MCU or her friendship with The Weeknd.

CELEBRITIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO