Keith Urban has been working on his new setlist for his upcoming 2022 tour, and he decided to reach out to a handful of fans to see what they wanted to hear. Keith posted a video to Twitter of him calling fans all over and asking for their favorite songs. He captioned the video, “Working on the setlist for the tour and decided to call a few friends for suggestions. There’s no one better out there to help than all of YOU! Drop a song (or ten) that you want to hear.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO