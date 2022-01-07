Where Was ‘The Tender Bar’ Filmed? Top Filming Locations

If you’re looking for a heartwarming new film to stream, The Tender Bar on Prime Video could be right up your alley. Directed by George Clooney, it tells the story of young J.R. (Tye Sheridan), who seeks out father figures while spending much of his 1970s childhood in his eccentric uncle Charlie’s (Ben Affleck) bar. The Tender Bar is set in Long Island, but where was it actually filmed?

Here’s everything you need to know about where The Tender Bar was filmed.

WHERE WAS THE TENDER BAR FILMED?

Although The Tender Bar takes place in Long Island, New York, it was primarily filmed in and around Massachusetts (which is fitting for Affleck, a noted Boston and Dunkin Donuts devotee). Devens, Massachusetts’ New England Studio served as a production base, and several scenes were also filmed on its vast sound stages. Scenes involving the fictional bar where much of the film takes place (aka The Dickens) were actually filmed in the Boston suburb of Beverly. The central family’s home, another major location, actually sits near the South Shore Plaza of Braintree, Massachusetts.

The film was also filmed in spots around the Greater Boston metropolitan area, such as Wakefield, Lynn, Beverly, Lowell, and Watertown. Boston locations included the Wakefield Bowladrome and a social club based at 374 Commonwealth Avenue (which stood in for a Yale University graduation).

There you have it! The Tender Bar came to life with a little help from The City on the Hill.