ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Persinio review

By Jonas P. DeMuro
TechRadar
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePersinio offers a tiered approach with additional options. While the upfront pricing is a big plus, we did not appreciate some details such as the e-signature feature limited to the higher plans and that it still requires two additional packages to get it, nor that phone support is left out of...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
TechRadar

Pipedrive CRM review

Pipedrive is an easy-to-use CRM for small businesses that offers plenty of customization options and workflow automations. However, it’s limited in scope and doesn’t offer the tools businesses need to scale up. Pipedrive is an easy-to-use CRM that powers more than 95,000 small and medium-sized businesses. Find out...
TECHNOLOGY
TechRadar

Whoop 4.0 review

The Whoop 4.0 fitness tracker looks much like its predecessor, with a simple screenless design, but there are some major changes under the hood including new SpO2 and temperature sensors, all packed into a smaller case. Data is synced with the Whoop smartphone app, where you'll find a wealth of health and fitness stats to help you optimize your training, sleep routine, and lifestyle to perform at your best. If you're not deeply invested in sport then it'll likely be overkill, but if you want to push yourself to the next level then it's an excellent tool.
ELECTRONICS
techraptor.net

An Outcry Review

The struggle comes in a variety of forms. It affects all of us on different levels based on numerous factors, many of which are beyond our control. It can feel like a constant battle to muster up the strength and willpower to confront it. As a result, this can lead us to look for the power we need elsewhere, whether it’s positive or negative. Both of these are covered by Quinn K. in the narrative title An Outcry. It’s a somber, serious, and personal journey for an unknown person who experiences an unusual night to remember… and will try hard to forget.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
lizmarieblog.com

Ruggable Review

After three months, one wash, and my seasonal Ruggable packed up and put away, I feel like it’s a great time to share my thoughts and Ruggable review (so far). I want to talk about if I would recommend Ruggable or not, and what spaces Ruggable is meant for…Before we get into those thoughts let’s take a look at my new non-seasonal Ruggable.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wages And Salaries#Performance Management#Business Hours#Outsourcing#Software#Cdtm Rrb#Futurice#Planetly#Co2
thexboxhub.com

Wytchwood Review

The humble fetch quest gets a bad rap. Play enough RPGs and you will come across them: a farmhand wants you to gather five lost pigs from around their farm, even though they’re paid five gold coins an hour to do exactly that. Grandma Goggins wants you to fetch her cat from a character who wants a poisonous mushroom from a character who wants backstreet dentistry from another character, and so on. The fetch quest is lazy makework, a notch down from the ‘Kill X wolves’ quest.
VIDEO GAMES
Forbes Advisor

Onfleet Review

Onfleet’s primary goal is to power companies of all sizes to streamline delivery services, make them more efficient and provide a pleasant experience for everyone involved. The app integrates seamlessly with iOS and Android devices and has an easy-to-understand onboarding tutorial, which drivers can complete in minutes. Then, it...
TECHNOLOGY
gamecritics.com

Unpacking Review

LOW The puzzle mechanics are barely used at all. WTF I can’t believe some people didn’t recognize the GameCube!. There are very few things as stressful as moving. Trying to decide what to leave behind, what to keep, what to pack, how and when… it’s a lot! In fact, studies reveal that moving house is as stressful as going through a divorce. If this is indeed the case, then I am the divorce master and Unpacking is my game.
VIDEO GAMES
Variety

Merlin Unveils New Board of Directors, With Nine First-Time Members

Merlin, the digital-rights licensing partner for independent music companies, has announced its newly elected board of directors. The board, which is elected from and by Merlin’s members, includes representatives from twelve different countries across Africa, Asia, Europe, North America, and Oceania, and will service the organizations tens of thousands of member labels as it strikes deals with partners such as Apple, Facebook, Peloton, Snap, Spotify, TikTok, YouTube, and more. This year, nearly half of the board members have been elected or appointed for their first term, with 11 members returning for another term.  Newly elected to the 2022 board are: Pascal...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Madrid, Spain
The Independent

Where to buy PS5: Restock updates and how to pre-order Sony’s elusive PlayStation 5 console

FOLLOW LIVE: PS5 stock UK – tracking live restock updates from all the major retailersThe PS5 has been out for over a year now and gamers are still struggling to get their hands on Sony’s newest console. Stock issues have plagued the PS5 ever since it launched in 2020, and the restock kerfuffle is still going on today.The sad tale began in November 2020, when excited gamers tore open PS5 parcels that they had pre-ordered, only to find them replaced with cat food, a George Foreman grill and a bag of grain. Whenever more PS5s were made available, they were snapped up almost...
VIDEO GAMES
Sourcing Journal

For Guess, Covid Has Been a Catalyst for Smarter Business Decisions

Guess Inc. CEO Carlos Alberini is confident in the company’s vision, despite the pandemic making it more challenging than ever to make future projections. On Monday at the 24th Annual ICR XChange Conference, an event that brings together public and private company management teams to share consumer trends and public company prospects, Alberini focused on the changes being made throughout the company’s Guess and Marciano brands that are fueling optimism. What’s caused some brands to sink and others to swim in the face of a global crisis was the ability to be nimble. Despite its size, Guess acted quickly to challenges, re-engineering its store...
BUSINESS
The Independent

Developer sabotages own code to break thousands of apps in protest against world’s biggest companies

An open-source programmer responsible for some of the most popular libraries on the internet has sabotaged their own work, seemingly in protest against “Fortune 500” companies.Marak Squires, a coder from New York, seemingly purposefully corrupted two open-source libraries called “faker.js” and “colors.js”. The former receives 2.8 million weekly downloads from GitHub and supports 2,500 projects, while the latter is downloaded 20 million times per week and supports 19,000 projects.These libraries support a number of open-source projects including Amazon’s Cloud Development Kit.The result of downloading these corrupted libraries causes applications to output three lines of text that read “LIBERTY LIBERTY LIBERTY”...
INTERNET
Deadline

Radar Pictures Expands Focus To Video Games, Partners With LevelN4XT For New Joint Venture

EXCLUSIVE: Radar Pictures, the TV and film production company behind the Jumanji franchise and Amazon’s Wheel of Time series, is expanding into the video game sphere with a new partnership. Radar will join with LevelN4XT to form Radar-N4XT, focused on developing new IP for video games and adapting existing game IP for television and film. The Radar-N4XT joint effort will create transmedia exposure to build audiences for game properties with its varied expertise in film/television, branding, fashion, music, and live entertainment. With a slate of dynamic original and established IP, Radar-N4XT will create a new way to create, game, and entertain...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy