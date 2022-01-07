EC girls’ basketball team struggles

The East Central Eagles played in the Windom Invitational tournament on Tuesday, December 28-29. Their first game was against the Windom Area Eagles 3AA (4-6). Windom Area won 78-43. On Wednesday, December 29, they lost to...
The lead in Section 1-4A was on the line Monday as 3-0 Knoch and 3-0 Highlands did battle at Highlands High School. The visiting Knights established themselves early and gradually were able to pull away for a 50-33 victory. “We wanted to come out quickly and establish ourselves and make...
First Round results of the Girls Basketball Gateway Conference Tournament are below. Riverside controlled the game from start to finish. They were up 11-2 early in the first after Jazarri Henderson hit 3 threes in a row to start the game. Riverside led 26-11 at halftime. Atlantic Coast played hard in the second half but could never get the lead down below double digits. Riverside was led in scoring by Jazarri with 17 points, including 4 three pointers. They will advance to the second round to face Mandarin. Mandarin earned the number one overall seed and a first-round bye to automatically advance to the second round. Riverside was able to rest their starters a lot so that they can be fresh for the next game, and they will need all the energy they can get if the hope to upset the undefeated Mandarin Lady Mustangs. The game will be held at Paxon at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
San Diego State’s Matt Bradley has been named Mountain West Player of the Week. Bradley led the Aztecs in scoring with 26 points to go along with 7 rebounds in the Aztecs’$2 30 point win over previously unbeaten Colorado State.
STORRS — A loud cheer rang through Gampel Pavilion as Nika Mühl was introduced to the crowd and checked into Sunday’s game. It was the sophomore’s first game back since Dec. 5 after recovering from a foot injury. Not more than 30 seconds later, the Croatian...
WHITEWATER
UW-Whitewater’s first-place WIAC showdown with UW-Platteville, originally set for tonight, has been canceled by the league due to COVID-19 protocols.
The Warhawks (11-4, 4-0 WIAC) and nationally second-ranked Pioneers (15-0, 4-0) were scheduled to meet for sole possession of first place in the early conference race.
According to WIAC policy, the game will carry a “no-contest” result and will not count against either team’s won-lost record. If the teams opt to schedule a future makeup game, it would be considered a nonconference game.
The Warhawks are scheduled to visit UW-River Falls at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Abbey Keister (16 points, 7 rebounds, 3 steals), Katie Tagliaferro (15 points, 6 rebounds, 3 steals) and Kayla Bowen (15 points, 6 rebounds) led the HEART girls basketball team to a 59-48 victory in overtime at North Marion on Monday night. The Colts were led by Brianna Garcia (16 points,...
It's been a season full of 'first time since...' moments for the Eastern Greene girls' basketball team. The T-Birds (14-3) added another big one on Jan. 4, knocking off Bloomington North, 53-52 in overtime. Eastern hadn't even played a 4A school since Jan. 18, 2014 against Martinsville, let alone beaten...
STERLING – After two weeks off due to COVID protocols, the Sterling girls basketball team was happy to be back on the court Monday night at Musgrove Fieldhouse.
But Galesburg never let the Golden Warriors get comfortable, using its size, length, and half-court pressure defense to take control early in a 60-32 victory.
