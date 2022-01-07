ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EC girls’ basketball team struggles

The East Central Eagles played in the Windom Invitational tournament on Tuesday, December 28-29. Their first game was against the Windom Area Eagles 3AA (4-6). Windom Area won 78-43. On Wednesday, December 29, they lost to...

duvalsports.com

Teams Looking To The Next Round Of Girls Basketball Gateway Conference Tournament

First Round results of the Girls Basketball Gateway Conference Tournament are below. Riverside controlled the game from start to finish. They were up 11-2 early in the first after Jazarri Henderson hit 3 threes in a row to start the game. Riverside led 26-11 at halftime. Atlantic Coast played hard in the second half but could never get the lead down below double digits. Riverside was led in scoring by Jazarri with 17 points, including 4 three pointers. They will advance to the second round to face Mandarin. Mandarin earned the number one overall seed and a first-round bye to automatically advance to the second round. Riverside was able to rest their starters a lot so that they can be fresh for the next game, and they will need all the energy they can get if the hope to upset the undefeated Mandarin Lady Mustangs. The game will be held at Paxon at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.
Register Citizen

UConn women defeat Creighton in first game back in three weeks

STORRS — A loud cheer rang through Gampel Pavilion as Nika Mühl was introduced to the crowd and checked into Sunday’s game. It was the sophomore’s first game back since Dec. 5 after recovering from a foot injury. Not more than 30 seconds later, the Croatian...
GazetteXtra

UW-Whitewater's Wednesday home game canceled due to COVID-19 protocols.

WHITEWATER UW-Whitewater’s first-place WIAC showdown with UW-Platteville, originally set for tonight, has been canceled by the league due to COVID-19 protocols. The Warhawks (11-4, 4-0 WIAC) and nationally second-ranked Pioneers (15-0, 4-0) were scheduled to meet for sole possession of first place in the early conference race. According to WIAC policy, the game will carry a “no-contest” result and will not count against either team’s won-lost record. If the teams opt to schedule a future makeup game, it would be considered a nonconference game. The Warhawks are scheduled to visit UW-River Falls at 5 p.m. Saturday.
