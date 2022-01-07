EC girls’ basketball team struggles

First Round results of the Girls Basketball Gateway Conference Tournament are below. Riverside controlled the game from start to finish. They were up 11-2 early in the first after Jazarri Henderson hit 3 threes in a row to start the game. Riverside led 26-11 at halftime. Atlantic Coast played hard in the second half but could never get the lead down below double digits. Riverside was led in scoring by Jazarri with 17 points, including 4 three pointers. They will advance to the second round to face Mandarin. Mandarin earned the number one overall seed and a first-round bye to automatically advance to the second round. Riverside was able to rest their starters a lot so that they can be fresh for the next game, and they will need all the energy they can get if the hope to upset the undefeated Mandarin Lady Mustangs. The game will be held at Paxon at 5:30 pm on Tuesday, January 11, 2022.

BASKETBALL ・ 5 HOURS AGO