ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Donald Glover Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at ‘Atlanta’ Writers’ Room for Seasons 3 and 4

By Joe Price
Complex
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe’re just two months away from the long-awaited return of Atlanta, and ahead of its release Donald Glover released some rare behind-the-scenes glimpses at the writers’ room. In a slew of posts on Instagram, the FX series creator and star uncharacteristically shared a photo and video dump...

www.complex.com

Comments / 0

Related
Us Weekly

‘Atlanta’ Season 3: Everything to Know About Donald Glover’s Next Adventure on the FX Series

The Georgia crew is going international! Following a three-year hiatus, Atlanta is returning to FX for its third season in March 2022. The hit series was renewed for season 3 in June 2018, but filming was pushed back amid the coronavirus pandemic. Instead of its intended January 2021 premiere date, fans had to wait another year before seeing what Donald Glover’s Earnest “Earn” Marks and his cousin, Alfred “Paper Boi” Miles (Brian Tyree Henry), would get themselves into as they continued their plan to become successes in the world of rap music.
ATLANTA, GA
ComicBook

John Carpenter Shares Teaser for New Behind-the-Scenes Tour Documentary

Filmmaker John Carpenter initially made a name for himself for his writing and directing accomplishments with films like Assault on Precinct 13, Halloween, and The Fog, but part of the success of those experiences was their scores, which Carpenter himself also crafted. While he might not have directed any feature films since 2010's The Ward, Carpenter has kept busy by crafting original albums and by taking those albums on world tours. In honor of his musical accomplishments, Carpenter shared a new teaser for a behind-the-scenes look at his 2016 world tour, which you can check out below.
MOVIES
Complex

Drake Shouts Out Friend Who Returned ‘Chappelle’s Show’ DVD 15 Years Later

There’s a reason some libraries have late fees, and honestly, Drake would be even wealthier than he already is if he did the same. Drizzy—who apparently was an avid Dave Chappelle fan back in ‘07—took to Instagram Tuesday to celebrate longtime friend Dalton “D10” Tennant finally giving him back his DVD boxset of Chappelle’s Show, 15 years after loaning it from his pal.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

'SNL' Loses Major Talent Ahead of 2022 Episodes

Saturday Night Live will not be the same in 2022. The variety show just lost one of its head writers, Anna Drezen last month. Drezen has a new show premiering on Freeform, and she announced on Instagram that she will not be returning to SNL in the weeks to come.
TV & VIDEOS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Childish Gambino
Person
Michael B Jordan
Person
Donald Glover
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 episode 10: Behind the scenes with Katrina Law!

Season 19 episode 10 is going to air on CBS tonight after a long hiatus; why not take a look at what’s coming up?. In a post on Instagram (see below), you can see a fun behind-the-scenes tease from Katrina Law featuring both her and her student double. The two are wearing the same outfit that you’ll see from Jessica Knight today, so it feels like this video was shot back when “Pledge of Allegiance” filmed last year.
TV SERIES
E! News

This Is Us' Mandy Moore & Chrissy Metz Share Behind-the-Scenes Pics Ahead of Final Season

Watch: "This Is Us" Star Sterling K. Brown Reveals BIGGEST Wish for Randall. The This Is Us cast knows how to make us cry on- and off-screen. On Tuesday, Jan. 4, Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz took to Instagram to pay tribute to the time they've spent making the NBC hit drama, which is about to kick off its farewell season. Moore's social media post was particularly heartwarming, as it paid tribute to her TV husband, Milo Ventimiglia.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Jennifer Lopez Shares Behind-the-Scenes Dance Moves in These Celeb-Favorite Designer Sneakers

Jenifer Lopez took to Instagram today to share some behind-the-scenes footage of her latest flick “Marry Me,” which co-stars Owen Wilson. In a video of her practicing dance moves for the romantic musical comedy film, the multi-hyphenate star can be seen sporting a pair of Alexandre Birman‘s popular “Clarita” sneaker. She styles the luxe shoes with a camel-colored leather boiler suit. Sandra Oh was the first person ever to wear the footwear brand’s debut sneaker at the 2019 Golden Globe Awards, where she picked up a Globe for lead actress in a drama for her role as Eve Polastri in the BBC...
THEATER & DANCE
POPSUGAR

Here's Why Black-ish Is Ending After This Season

The eighth and final season of ABC's beloved comedy series, Black-ish, is currently airing, and it's bound to satisfy viewers. It even features a guest appearance by Michelle Obama! Since its release in 2014, the series has received acclaim from critics and audiences alike, earning Golden Globe and Emmy Award wins. Black-ish centers around the Johnsons, an upper-middle-class Black family comprised of father Andre (Anthony Anderson), mother Rainbow (Tracee Elis Ross), and their four children: Zoey (Yara Shahidi), Andre (Marcus Scribner), Jack (Miles Brown), and Diane (Marsai Martin). Outside of highlighting the everyday experiences of the Johnson family, Black-ish also touches on relevant issues facing society today, such as racism, police brutality, and the election of former President Trump, among other topics. Due to the success and popularity of the show, many viewers are left wondering, why is Black-ish ending?
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta#Fx#Un#Hulu#Paper Boi
WABE

Three Atlanta food writers share their favorite new restaurants

As Atlantans venture out of the home after an extended stay indoors, many are hungry to try some of the many new restaurants that have opened their doors and weathered the storm of the last year. “City Lights” host Lois Reitzes spoke with three writers who contributed to an extensive article in Atlanta Magazine on the “Best New Restaurants of 2021.” Christiane Lauterbach is the magazine’s dining columnist and longtime editor of “Knife & Fork,” Sam Worley is deputy editor of Atlanta Magazine, and Mike Jordan is food and culture writer and editor-in-chief for Butter ATL. The three contributors discussed the restaurants that hit the spot in 2021.
ATLANTA, GA
Popculture

'Good Bones' Season 7 Gets 'Rugged' Tease With New Behind-the-Scenes Photo

Good Bones Season 7 is on the way, and fans of the beloved HGTV series are getting a behind-the-scenes look at the upcoming season. More than five months after Season 7 was confirmed to be in the works, the official Instagram account for Two Chicks & a Hammer, Mina Starsiak Hawk's home rehabilitation company behind the HGTV show, shared a new glimpse at the upcoming batch of episodes, which are promised to be "rugged."
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
NME

Netflix announces new ‘Don’t Look Up’ behind the scenes podcast

A new podcast going behind the scenes of Netflix‘s comic disaster movie Don’t Look Up is set to debut next week. The Last Movie Ever Made is a six-episode series that will debut its first instalment on January 7 and take viewers inside Adam McKay’s new movie and feature appearances from its star-studded cast, including Timothée Chalamet, Jennifer Lawrence, Leonardo DiCaprio, Meryl Streep and Ariana Grande.
MOVIES
COMICBOOKMOVIE.com

BLACK ADAM: Dwayne Johnson Shares Behind The Scenes Look At VFX Work For Key "Teth Adam" Sequence

The first trailer for Black Adam will almost certainly be here in time for The Batman this March, but work continues on the DC Comics blockbuster in post-production. Star Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson has taken to Instagram to share a sneak peek at that today, teasing an exciting transformation as part of some key scenes in Jaume Collet Serra's biggest blockbuster yet.
MOVIES
ComicBook

Blade Writer Reveals Behind-the-Scenes Meetings With Kevin Feige, Mahershala Ali, and More

Development continues on Marvel Studios' reboot of Blade and a pair of now-deleted Instagram Stories reveal how deep into the weeds they are in working on the project. As spotted by The Direct, screenwriter Stacy Osei-Kuffour shared a pair of images of Zoom meetings between herself and several key Marvel creatives and personnel that are attached to Blade including Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige, producer Eric Hausserman Carroll, producer Louis D'Esposito, director Bassam Tariq, and star Mahershala Ali. The outlet further noted that in one image Feige appears to be wearing his Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hat, meaning these might be a little old. Check it out for yourself below.
MOVIES
Soompi

Watch: “The One And Only” Shares Behind-The-Scenes Look At Ahn Eun Jin And Kim Kyung Nam’s Hongdae Date

JTBC has released a behind-the-scenes look at Ahn Eun Jin and Kim Kyung Nam’s date in “The One and Only”!. “The One and Only” stars Ahn Eun Jin, Red Velvet’s Joy, and Kang Ye Won as three terminally ill women who meet at a hospice. With the help of a contract killer (Kim Kyung Nam), the three women decide to take down one bad person in their lives before they die—but in taking down just “one bad person,” they end up meeting the most valuable person of their lives.
WORLD
POPSUGAR

Euphoria: These Playful Behind-the-Scenes Cast Photos Make Season 2 Look Surprisingly Fun

As of Jan. 9, Rue, Lexi, Fez, and the rest of the Euphoria crew are back for season two, and tensions are running higher than ever. "This season, maybe even more so than the last, is deeply emotional and deals with subject matter that can be triggering and difficult to watch," Zendaya warned in a recent Instagram post. "Please only watch it if you feel comfortable. Take care of yourself and know that either way you are still loved and I can still feel your support."
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘The White Lotus’: Aubrey Plaza To Star In Second Installment Of HBO Series

Aubrey Plaza has been tapped as a lead in the second installment of HBO’s dark comedy series The White Lotus. The Parks & Recreation and Legion alumna Plaza, who will be a series regular, is the second confirmed cast member for the upcoming follow-up to Mike White’s breakout social satire limited series, joining previously cast Michael Imperioli. The six-part original series followed visitors vacationing at the White Lotus, an exclusive Hawaiian resort. The second installment — also written, to directed by and executive produced by White — will leave Hawaii behind for a new location and is expected to follow a different group of...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy