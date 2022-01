MERRILL, Wis. (WSAW) - Funeral services are planned for a Merrill high school teacher and coach who died due to a rare bone cancer. Adam Smith was a special education teacher. He also hed held several basketball coaching positions at Merrill High School. According to his obituary, Smith was also a coach for Special Olympics and was a Special Olympics booster club member.

MERRILL, WI ・ 12 DAYS AGO