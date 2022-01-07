Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases among kids continue to surge across the country. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, starting for the week ending on Dec. 30, over 325,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported. A pediatrician at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh said he’s seeing it happen here. Avery Cooper is a happy-go-lucky 9-year-old from Butler. She was admitted to Children’s Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 “Avery ended up getting sick New Year’s Eve. She’s on a COVID floor right now,” said Avery’s mom, Alisha Cooper. Alisha said her daughter started sneezing, coughing and vomiting the day before and spiked a fever...

