Hospitalizations skyrocket in kids too young for COVID shots

Times Daily
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHospitalizations of U.S. children under 5 with COVID-19 soared in recent weeks to their highest...

www.timesdaily.com

CBS Pittsburgh

As COVID Cases Rise Among Kids, Mother Who Has Young Daughter In The Hospital Shares Message

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — COVID-19 cases among kids continue to surge across the country. According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, starting for the week ending on Dec. 30, over 325,000 child COVID-19 cases were reported. A pediatrician at UPMC Children’s Hospital in Pittsburgh said he’s seeing it happen here. Avery Cooper is a happy-go-lucky 9-year-old from Butler. She was admitted to Children’s Hospital after testing positive for COVID-19 “Avery ended up getting sick New Year’s Eve. She’s on a COVID floor right now,” said Avery’s mom, Alisha Cooper. Alisha said her daughter started sneezing, coughing and vomiting the day before and spiked a fever...
PITTSBURGH, PA
CBS News

FDA authorizes Pfizer's COVID vaccine booster shots for kids as young as 12

Millions of Americans as young as 12 could soon be able to get a booster shot of a COVID-19 vaccine after the FDA authorized third doses of Pfizer-BioNTech's shot for that age group. CBS News correspondent Meg Oliver reports on the latest step by the agency. Then, Dr. Mati Hlatshwayo Davis, an infectious disease physician at John Cochran VA Medical Center and the Director of Health for the city of St. Louis, joins Nancy Cordes on CBSN with her analysis.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
cbs17

Kids as young as 5 can get a third COVID shot, here’s who qualifies

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced Monday the authorization of COVID-19 booster shots for children between the ages of 12 and 15. It also lowered the time you can get boosted from six months after your second dose to five months after the second dose.
RALEIGH, NC
Times Daily

US shoppers find some groceries scarce due to virus, weather

Benjamin Whitely headed to a Safeway supermarket in Washington D.C. on Tuesday to grab some items for dinner. But he was disappointed to find the vegetable bins barren and a sparse selection of turkey, chicken and milk. Support local journalism reporting on your community. * New Subscribers Only. * Digital...
Arizona Mirror

Valley pediatrician: Vaccinate your kids for safety and a return to normalcy

The recent authorization of the COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 years and older is a step in the right direction for protecting Arizonans.  For over 30 years, I have been a practicing pediatrician in the Valley, and in that time I never imagined we’d be dealing with a crisis of this scale. I’m not […] The post Valley pediatrician: Vaccinate your kids for safety and a return to normalcy appeared first on Arizona Mirror.
Daily Montanan

COVID orphans: The pandemic’s hidden toll on children who lose parents, caregivers

Even with vaccines, masks and contact tracing, COVID-19 has likely caused an outsized impact on some of Montana’s youngest residents. In a recent publication in the journal “Pediatrics,” early estimates show that nearly 500 children have experienced the loss of a primary caregiver or parent in the state. While the number and calculations are based […] The post COVID orphans: The pandemic’s hidden toll on children who lose parents, caregivers appeared first on Daily Montanan.
AL.com

Omicron symptoms to watch for if you are fully vaccinated

The omicron variant of COVID has overtaken delta as the most dominant variant in the United States as cases continue to spike. Due to how recent omicron is, there has not been a whole lot of firm data about the new variant of the virus. When the Centers for Disease...
