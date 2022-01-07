ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Finally, The Boys season 3 has an official release date

By Tom Power
TechRadar
TechRadar
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After what feels like an eternity, The Boys season 3 has finally been given an official release date: June 3, 2022. Amazon Studios' TV adaptation of Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson's beloved graphic novels, which has received with critical acclaim for its two seasons so far, will return to our screens...

www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hypebae

Netflix Confirms 'Bridgerton' Season 2 Release Date

Dearest reader, in celebration of Bridgerton‘s first anniversary last Saturday (December 25), Netflix announced the premiere date of the show’s second season. Based on Julia Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel, The Viscount Who Loved Me, Season 2 of the Regency England drama centers on Lord Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey) who is looking for a wife. Feeling the pressures of being a Viscount and the eldest Bridgerton, Anthony sets “impossible standards” for his future partner, as per Deadline‘s description. While courting Edwina Sharma (Charithra Chandran), Anthony comes across another hurdle: Edwina’s older sister Kate (Simone Ashley) who sees right through the Viscount’s intentions. However, over time, Kate and Anthony’s dispute turns into something neither of them expected.
TV SERIES
TVGuide.com

The Boys Season 3: Release Date, Cast, Trailer, and Everything You Need to Know

The Boys finally gave Homelander (Antony Starr) a taste of his own medicine at the end of Season 2 almost 18 months ago, and we've been waiting to figure out what the next diabolical development from the supes will be for what feels like forever. As Season 3 has finished production and we now have a release date, we are finally starting to get some real details about the upcoming season. We have no idea how The Boys Season 3 might top running a speed boat into a giant whale (no really, they did that), but we do know that Jensen Ackles is joining the fray as Soldier Boy. But what's next for Butcher (Karl Urban) and his cohorts as they try to convince themselves they have Homelander on a short leash after that literally explosive finale?
TV SERIES
411mania.com

The Boys Season Three Sets June Premiere Date

The bloody joy of The Boys will return for its third go-around this coming summer. Amazon has announced that the third season of the violent superhero series on June 3rd, with episodes running weekly until July 8th. You can see the announcement video below, framed as a broadcast from the...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Seth Rogen
Person
Karl Urban
Person
Darick Robertson
Person
Evan Goldberg
Person
Laurie Holden
Person
Eric Kripke
Person
Jensen Ackles
Person
Jack Quaid
Person
Garth Ennis
Person
Erin Moriarty
Variety

‘Cobra Kai’ Star Xolo Maridueña Explains Season 4 Ending and Teases ‘Blue Beetle’ Movie

SPOILER ALERT: Do not read if you have not watched Season 4 of Netflix’s “Cobra Kai.” Xolo Maridueña, who stars as Miguel Diaz on “Cobra Kai,” had a big New Year’s Eve. No, he wasn’t out drinking (he’s 20) or partying (there’s a pandemic), but Season 4 of his Netflix series, a follow-up to the ’80s classic “Karate Kid,” was released that day, quickly becoming the top show on the streamer. Season 4 began with Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) and Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio), once teenage rivals from the original “Karate Kid,” temporarily putting aside their differences. Johnny and Daniel combined their Eagle...
MOVIES
TechRadar

The Witcher: Blood Origin: release date, trailer, cast, plot and more

The Witcher: Blood Origin is set to deliver a whole new experience for fans of Andrzej Sapkowski's beloved fantasy novel series. With Netflix enjoying plenty of success with its live-action adaptation of Sapkowski's books in The Witcher season 1 and season 2, it's unsurprising that more Continent-based action is coming to the streamer. And, while The Witcher season 3 is some way off being released, Blood Origin – an upcoming six-part miniseries – will fill the Witcher-shaped void in our lives.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Boys#Video Game#Amazon Studios#Supernatural
ComicBook

The Boys Confirms When Herogasm Episode Will Air in Season Three

Ever since The Boys became a TV series, readers of the Garth Ennis and Darick Robertson comic series have have a question on their mind, are they going to do Herogasm? In the original series this story arc was a parody of big comic book events like Marvel's Secret Wars and DC's Final Crisis, an event that saw the supes put even more of a focus on debauchery than usual. Series creator Eric Kripke rose to the challenge though, previously confirming that Herogasm is happening in season three, and now Prime Video has confirmed when exactly we'll get to see the actual episode.
TV SERIES
Hello Magazine

11 favourite Netflix shows that are all returning in 2022

It might only be the first week of January, but we're already convinced this year is going to be brilliant when it comes to TV. While Netflix has some exciting new shows on its roster for the 12 months ahead, there's also many returning seasons for some of the streaming giant's biggest titles.
TV SERIES
Deadline

‘And Just Like That…’ Chris Noth Cut From Season 1 Finale

Chris Noth‘s surprise appearance in And Just Like That‘s finale airing on Feb. 3 has been scrapped, a source has confirmed to Deadline. The scrubbing is the latest fallout for Noth following accusations of sexual assault were made against the actor by multiple women. He has denied the allegations. Noth, who portrays Mr. Big in the franchise, died in the premiere episode of HBO Max’s Sex and the City spin-off but was due to return in a flashback scene set in Paris. Big’s wife Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker), tucked his ashes away in the closet of her Brownstone until she could find where he wanted to be. In paparazzi photos shot in Paris, Carrie is shown emptying out what looked like ashes out of her Eiffel Tower purse and into the Seine River. HBO Max has declined to comment. According to TV Line who broke the news of the finale edit, the creative team behind the series decided the images shot in the City of Lights were not integral to the scene. Noth recently made his final appearance in CBS’ The Equilizer after it was announced he was fired from the show in connection to the same allegations.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Netflix’s New Releases Coming in January 2022

The new year is here, and with it, new films and TV shows are hitting Netflix. New original titles arriving on the streaming service this month include the movie Home Team, starring Kevin James, produced by Adam Sandler’s Happy Madison Productions and inspired by true events. When New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton (James) is suspended for the entire 2012 NFL season as a result of his role in the Saints’ Bountygate scandal, he returns home and begins to coach his son’s sixth-grade football team. The film, which arrives on Netflix Jan. 28, also stars Taylor Lautner, Rob Schneider, Jackie...
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
IndieWire

‘Suspicion’ Trailer: Uma Thurman Unravels in Apple TV+ Kidnapping Drama Series

Uma Thurman in the crossroads of an emotional scandal is reason enough to watch anything these days, but an Apple TV+ series? That just means more of the Academy Award-nominated “Pulp Fiction” and “Kill Bill” star chewing the scene across eight glossy episodes. Apple TV+ has revealed the full trailer for its upcoming thriller series, “Suspicion,” which is set to hit the streaming platform February 4, with the first two episodes arriving that day followed by one every Friday. Watch the first look below. Here’s the official synopsis from Apple, which promises plenty of soapy thrills: “When the son of a...
TV SERIES
ComicBook

Netflix Losing Major Franchise Starting This Month

Friendship may be magic, but for fans of the My Little Pony franchise, streaming certain series and movies within said franchise may not be. Netflix is losing the My Little Pony: Friendship is Magic series as well as a few films beginning this month with three of the specials having already been removed from the streaming platform as of January 1st.
TV SERIES
TechRadar

How to watch Naomi online and stream the new superhero series from anywhere

Developed and produced by the multi award-nominated Ava DuVernay (Selma, When They See Us), and co-produced by Arrow alumni Jill Blankenship, Naomi unites an excellent cast to tell the story of a young Black teen getting to grips with her superhuman abilities. Below we explain how to watch Naomi online – from anywhere in the world.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo's Netflix movie lands release date

Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo never starred alongside each other in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the Deadpool and Hulk stars have joined forces for an altogether different project. The Adam Project, to be precise. Now, over a year after it was first announced, a release date for the Netflix...
MOVIES
BGR.com

This unsettling new Netflix drama has everyone talking

Don't Miss: Thursday's deals: COVID rapid tests, 99¢ Amazon Smart Plug, AmazonBasics mega-sale, more The #3 movie in the US on Netflix right now is an original feature film that the streamer released in the final days of 2021. That capped a pretty aggressive film release schedule over the past year, which saw the service release at least one new original movie a week. By the end, it had given us everything from Mank to Da 5 Bloods, The Harder They Fall, and The Power of the Dog, to name just a few examples. Five days into the new year, meanwhile,...
TV & VIDEOS
TechRadar

TechRadar

22K+
Followers
36K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

A 🌏 team of gadget obsessives here to help you make informed decisions on tech. What to skip, what to buy, and where to buy it.

 http://www.techradar.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy